Genshin Impact Candace team – the best team comp

Unsure how to build the best Genshin Impact Candace team comp? We certainly don’t blame you. Candace is a four-star Hydro user that’s due to arrive as part of the Genshin Impact 3.1 update, characterised by her remarkable versatility and defensive shield. While she’s capable of taking on a number of roles in your party, including main DPS, we believe that burst support is where she truly excels.

As per our best Genshin Impact Candace build, the Prayer of the Crimson Crown effect generated by her elemental burst imbues normal attacks dealt by melee weapons with a Hydro infusion. Consequently, we have endeavoured to pair Candace with Genshin Impact characters wielding swords, polearms or claymores, to take full advantage of her abilities. Here is the best Genshin Impact Candace team comp currently available, as well as some guidance on a free-to-play alternative if you’d prefer not to open your wallet.

The best Genshin Impact Candace team comp is:

Candace

Ayato

Xiangling

Bennett

Ayato is a five-star Hydro user that serves as the main DPS on this Candace support team comp. His elemental skill converts the damage dealt by his normal attacks to AoE Hydro damage, which synergises well with the 20% increase to elemental damage generated by Candace’s Prayer of the Crimson Crown. Ayata’s own burst not only deals significant Hydro damage to enemies caught in its AoE via a flurry of Bloomwater Blades, but it also grants a boost to normal attack damage to characters within its perimeter.

Including a second Hydro user on your team endows both Candace and Ayato with Hydro resonance, increasing their maximum health by 25%. The Hydro damage dealt by Candace’s burst and Ayata’s elemental skill both scale with their maximum health, making this bonus beneficial for them both.

Xiangling is already long-established as a formidable four-star Pyro damage-dealer in her own right, so while she’s the sub-DPS in this Candace team comp, she still packs a punch. The AoE Pyro damage inflicted by her Guabo turret allows you to continuously trigger the Vaporize elemental reaction after switching to either Candace or Ayata. Additionally, Xiangling’s Oil Meets Fire passive applies Implode to an enemy at the conclusion of her normal attack sequence, which deals AoE Pyro damage after two seconds.

Finally, Bennett serves as main healer in this Candace team comp, capable of replenishing your party’s health once Candace’s damage absorption becomes insufficient. Even better, once characters are sufficiently healed by Bennett, they gain the further attack bonus from his burst’s regenerative AoE. Bennett also stands to gain from Candace’s Prayer of the Crimson Crown, dealing out considerable Pyro damage with his elemental skill. As a final added bonus, including Xiangling and Bennett in your party unlocks Pyro resonance, boosting their respective attack damage by 25%. The Genshin Impact Bennett Hangout event is the perfect opportunity to learn more about the unlucky adventurer.

With an exclusively Hydro-Pyro team, the only Genshin Impact elemental reaction available is Vaporize, which increases the damage caused by the attack that triggers it. A Pyro attack will be multiplied by 1.5, whereas a Hydro attack will be multiplied by 2.0. Given that you’ll be swapping regularly between characters, you can expect to trigger Vaporize regularly.

The best free-to-play Genshin Impact Candace team comp is:

Candace

Xiangling

Barbara

Unfortunately, the free-to-play alternative for a Candace support build is far less optimal than its premium counterpart. However, if you have your heart set on playing Candace in that role without relying on the anime game’s gacha system, here are our picks. You’ll note that the last slot in this build is missing – that’s because there’s no character that stands head and shoulders above the rest, but thankfully Candace’s versatility means that your preferred main or sub-DPS character should suffice.

You’ll note that we’ve replaced Bennett with Barbara in this free-to-play Candace team comp. While Barbara is a catalyst user and doesn’t feel the benefit from Candace’s Hydro infusion, this doesn’t really affect her given that her normal attacks deal Hydro damage as standard. She does, however, benefit from Prayer of the Crimson Crown’s elemental damage increase, which synergises well with her elemental skill’s healing properties, which are tied to her normal attacks. Furthermore, Barbara upholds the same Hydro resonance made possible by Ayata’s inclusion in the premium team comp. If you’re curious to learn more about the shining starlet, take a look at our Genshin Impact Barbara Hangout event guide.

That’s all we’ve got for the best Genshin Impact Candace team comp. The optimal Candace team comp is likely to change as the RPG game continues to grow. If you’re planning on keeping Candace in your party for the long haul, have a gander at the best Genshin Impact Candace ascension materials. The Candace banner also includes Cyno, a five-star Electro user – check out our Genshin Impact Cyno build if you’re lucky enough to pull him.