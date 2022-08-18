Genshin Impact Graven Innocence – get a free Collei

The Genshin Impact 3.0 update introduces the Graven Innocence event, giving players a chance to unlock Collei for free. If you were planning on spending the primogems from the latest batch of Genshin Impact events, now you can save your efforts for someone else like Tighnari or Zhongli.

Graven Innocence tasks players with helping the owners of a toy store in Port Ormos by finding inspiration out in the wider region of Sumeru. This event features many rewards, but you don’t actually have to complete the objective in full to get Collei for free. Let’s find out what you need to do.

Genshin Impact Graven Innocence event requirements

In order to unlock Collei for free, you only need to complete Graven Innocence’s tutorial quest, called ‘Meticulous Craftsmanship’. We don’t know exactly what this entails yet, but the introductory missions for these seasonal events are usually quick and easy.

The official requirements for this event haven’t been released. Many recent quests require an Adventure Rank of at least 32, and you need to be at least Adventure Level 28 in order to access the Chasm area. The current theory is that Sumeru will be accessible through the tunnel at the far side of The Chasm, although there could be other routes to the new region as well.

It’s unlikely you’ll be able to participate in the event without being able to get to Sumeru and Port Ormos where the toy shop is located. Don’t forget, the new ‘quick start’ feature introduced in Genshin Impact 2.6 will let also you jump into the event even if you haven’t met all of the prerequisites.

Graven Innocence guide

The Graven Innocence quest has four stages: snapshots, behemoth observation, grove dash, and braving the elements. As mentioned above, your main goal is to collect inspiration for the workers of Acara Crafts toy shop, so they can make better toys for their customers. By exploring Sumeru and seeing exactly what it has to offer, you can help the owners of the toy shop become inspired once again.

An overview of the event was revealed during the Genshin Impact 3.0 special preview stream:

Graven Innocence quest rewards

Here’s a list of all the Graven Innocence quest rewards:

Collei

At least one Crown of Insight

Primogems

Talent level up books

Hero’s Wit

Mystic Ore Enchantment

Mora

Nagadus Emeralds

That’s everything we know about the Graven Innocence event in Genshin Impact so far. In the meantime, if you’re planning on unlocking Collei, you might be interested in knowing what the best Collei build is, a good Collei team comp, as well as the Collei ascension materials. We also have our Genshin Impact codes guide for those free primogems.