Looking for the best Genshin Impact Tighnari build? The highly anticipated new Genshin Impact character, Tighnari, is the first five-star Dendro character we’re likely to see in the Genshin Impact 3.0 update.

As Tighnari wields the Dendro element, he can manipulate nature, using grass and other earthly elements to his advantage in battle. It pairs well with Pyro users, who can already set grass ablaze using their abilities, and the Hydro element to create a Bloom effect, which deals AoE damage after exploding. Dendro can also be used to create elemental reactions with Electro; check out our Genshin Impact Dendro guide on what each reaction does, as this is very important in understanding how to create the best Genshin Impact Tighnari build.

Best Genshin Impact Tighnari DPS build

Fortunately, Tighnari’s abilities have been leaked via Honey Hunter World, so we have an idea of how we can build this bow-user. It’s worth noting, his abilities are based on datamined information and could change before release.

Tighnari already looks set to be a DPS character, but could also be used as sub-DPS, depending on how you build him and how he fits into your team composition. We’ve gone for the main DPS build and as we can see from his abilities, it looks like Tighnari’s damage comes from Dendro reactions, as his base attack and multipliers are quite low.

Tighnari will likely release alongside a specialised weapon to complement his abilities, but if you’re not lucky enough to pull the weapon in the next Genshin Impact banner, here are a few others you can try, along with the artifacts we recommend.

The best Genshin Impact Tighnari build is:

Weapon: Hunter’s Path (five-star)

Hunter’s Path (five-star) Artifacts: Wanderer’s Troupe (four-piece)

Hunter’s Path is the next best thing, if you’re unable to get Tighnari’s weapon at launch. While there are few other options, Hunter’s Path has elemental damage bonus and increases the charged attack damage by a percentage of elemental mastery – with the added bonus of increased critical rate as a secondary stat. As for four-star weapons, we’ve gone for The Stringless to increase Tighnari’s elemental skill and elemental burst damage, and it also has elemental mastery as a secondary stat.

For artifacts, as it looks like Tighnari’s abilities mainly focus on elemental reactions and Dendro damage, we’ve gone for the four-piece Wanderer’s Troupe. The two-piece set provides 80 elemental mastery and the four-piece gives an extra 35% critical attack damage. You could also opt for the four-piece Memories of the Deep Forest which provides 15% Dendro damage and 25% Dendro resistance, which in turn, gives Tighnari a damage increase.

While it’s early days for the best Genshin Impact Tighnari build, there’s still plenty else to look forward to from the new area, Sumeru, including another Dendro character, Collei, and a new Electro character, Dori. Hopefully there’s not long to wait for the Genshin Impact Tighnari release date, and we’ll be able to see how they fit in our Genshin Impact tier list of the best characters ranked.