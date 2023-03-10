Genshin Impact Dehya sales drop as players pressure HoYoverse

Genshin Impact's week one Dehya sales estimates are showing a noticeable drop off as fans voice their displeasure with the anime game's new Pyro character.

Genshin Impact Dehya sales drop as players pressure HoYoverse: anime girl with brown hair and blue eyes looking at small mirror
Ethan Anderson

Published:

Genshin Impact

The week one Genshin Impact sales estimates for Dehya and Cyno are showing a significant slowdown as players get vocal about Dehya’s kit. This likely isn’t a huge blow to HoYoverse financially, but it’s hard to ignore the community when they’ve even created a whole new #FixDehya hashtag to list suggested buffs and provide undeniable proof of Dehya falling short of the anime game‘s other five-star characters.

Dehya and Cyno‘s banners started out with decent estimates at the beginning of Genshin Impact version 3.5, but once players got the chance to actually test Dehya out for themselves, it became hard to deny that she’s just much worse than she should be as a five-star character.

Aside from the fact that she’s only a semi-decent tank in a game that has no real need for that role, her offensive capabilities are also lacking. Her elemental burst is full of issues – it gets cancelled if you jump, can’t trigger Xingqiu or Yelan‘s support attacks, and also has poor targeting.

On the plus side though, she’s generally a likeable character thanks to all of her selfless and meaningful actions in the plot, which is the reason the community is so up in arms over her. And that’s not to mention her top-tier visual design. Sadly, her subpar kit have led to the numbers in the chart below.

Genshin Impact Dehya sales drop as players pressure HoYoverse: colour coded sales chart for genshin impact 3.5

These numbers come from GenshinLab – a site that creates sales estimates based on Chinese App Store data to show the purchasing habits of a big part of the Genshin community.

Dehya and Cyno have managed to make about USD $8,953,147 / GBP £7,417,771 after one week, after making about USD $3,834,666 / GBP £3,209,960 on day one. To put things into perspective, you can also see Hu Tao and Yelan doing far better in the top spot.

If none of Dehya’s shortcomings matter to you, you’re still able to pull for her in the first half of the update, until Ayaka and Shenhe appear in about two weeks.

More from PCGamesN

Lover of RPG games and all things Zelda, Pokémon, Dragon Age, or Tales related. Currently covering a whole lot of Genshin Impact for sites like GameSpot and PCGamesN, with past experience as Deputy Guides Editor for Twinfinite.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.