Genshin Impact Dehya sales drop as players pressure HoYoverse

The week one Genshin Impact sales estimates for Dehya and Cyno are showing a significant slowdown as players get vocal about Dehya’s kit. This likely isn’t a huge blow to HoYoverse financially, but it’s hard to ignore the community when they’ve even created a whole new #FixDehya hashtag to list suggested buffs and provide undeniable proof of Dehya falling short of the anime game‘s other five-star characters.

Dehya and Cyno‘s banners started out with decent estimates at the beginning of Genshin Impact version 3.5, but once players got the chance to actually test Dehya out for themselves, it became hard to deny that she’s just much worse than she should be as a five-star character.

Aside from the fact that she’s only a semi-decent tank in a game that has no real need for that role, her offensive capabilities are also lacking. Her elemental burst is full of issues – it gets cancelled if you jump, can’t trigger Xingqiu or Yelan‘s support attacks, and also has poor targeting.

On the plus side though, she’s generally a likeable character thanks to all of her selfless and meaningful actions in the plot, which is the reason the community is so up in arms over her. And that’s not to mention her top-tier visual design. Sadly, her subpar kit have led to the numbers in the chart below.

These numbers come from GenshinLab – a site that creates sales estimates based on Chinese App Store data to show the purchasing habits of a big part of the Genshin community.

Dehya and Cyno have managed to make about USD $8,953,147 / GBP £7,417,771 after one week, after making about USD $3,834,666 / GBP £3,209,960 on day one. To put things into perspective, you can also see Hu Tao and Yelan doing far better in the top spot.

If none of Dehya’s shortcomings matter to you, you’re still able to pull for her in the first half of the update, until Ayaka and Shenhe appear in about two weeks.