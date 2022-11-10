Genshin Impact event Fungus Frenzy is giving away Dori for free

The new Genshin Impact event, Fabulous Fungus Frenzy, will give Dori away for free as a reward for completing certain challenges. HoYoverse is also offering up Primogems, a Crown of Insight, talent books, Mora, level-up books, enhancement materials, and more. The anime game‘s event goes live today and will last until November 28, which gives players about two and a half weeks to earn all of the prizes.

You don’t actually need to fully complete the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event to obtain Dori, but you will, however, need to do well enough to earn a certain amount of Mushroom Currency, which will then allow you to purchase a copy of Dori from the in-game event shop.

For those unaware, Dori is an Electro catalyst user who specializes in healing and energy generation. She’s especially useful in Dendro or Hydro-focused teams, as Electro triggers some of the most powerful Dendro reactions, and Hydro ‘Tazer’ teams have been strong for some time now.

Fabulous Fungus Frenzy is unique in that it offers gameplay we haven’t yet seen in Genshin Impact. It’s a Pokemon-style monster-taming event that tasks players with catching various fungal enemies found in the Sumeru region, then using them to fight other monsters.

To be more specific, the event is comprised of three steps/stages: capturing the fungi, strengthening the fungi, and using the fungi in battle.

You need to provide real-time instructions to your little fungus pals as they take down enemies like Hilichurls and Mitachurls using move lists that you can adjust manually. If you’ve ever played a monster-taming game like Pokemon, you should have an idea of what to expect here.

Genshin Impact version 3.3 is less than a month away, so it’s in your best interest to get Dori, the Primogems, and the other rewards if you want to prepare for the release of Anemo newcomers Scaramouche and Faruzan.