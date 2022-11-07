Genshin Impact Faruzan banner release date and abilities

The Genshin Impact Faruzan banner release date is on the cards, and it’s heavily speculated that it’s coinciding with the 3.3 update. Faruzan is a four-star bow user that wields the power of Anemo. Unlike most Genshin Impact characters that tend to feature as part of the anime game’s story, not much else is currently known about Faruzan beyond a few snippets of dialogue, leading to plenty of fan speculation.

Thankfully, Faruzan’s upcoming Genshin Impact banner suggests we can expect the RPG game to shed some light on the elusive Sumeru Akademiya member’s whereabouts and motives. In the meantime, here’s everything we know about the Genshin Impact Faruzan banner, including its rumoured release date and a full breakdown of all the abilities in her kit.

Faruzan banner release date

The Faruzan banner is expected to release on 7 December as part of the Genshin Impact 3.3 update. It’s too early to verify the name of her banner, so be sure to check back closer to the release date for full confirmation.

It’s also heavily speculated that the Faruzan banner will release alongside the Genshin Impact Scaramouche banner, which features the long-awaited five-star Anemo user that made a prominent appearance in the Sumeru update. Hoyoverse hasn’t confirmed these plans, but their decision to reveal both upcoming characters simultaneously does suggest this is likely to be the case.

Faruzan abilities

Normal attack – Turnaround Shooter

Normal attack: Perform up to four consecutive shots with a bow.

Charged attack: An Aimed Shot that deals increased damage. Anemo damage accumulates on the arrowhead while charging, and a fully charged wind arrow deals Anemo damage instead.

Plunging attack: Unleash a flurry of arrows in mid-air before striking the ground, dealing AoE damage to all nearby enemies

Elemental Skill – Wind Realm of Nasamjnin

Faruzan summons a polyhedron that inflicts Anemo damage to all enemies caught in its area of effect. Faruzan also enters the Manifest Gale state, which transforms the next fully charged shot into a Hurricane Arrow that deals Anemo damage to the target. The Hurricane Arrow generates a Pressurized Collapse effect upon impact, applying it to the opponent. After a short delay, this effect is removed, generating a vortex that drags both enemies and objects inside, inflicting AoE Anemo damage.

Elemental Burst – The Wind’s Secret Ways

Unlike the regular polyhedron generated by Faruzan’s Elemental Skill, her Elemental Burst generates a Dazzling Polyhedron that deals AoE Anemo damage and releases a Whirlwind Pulse. While the Dazzling Polyhedron persists, it continuously moves along a triangular path, unleashing a Whirlwind Pulse at each corner of the path it reaches. Each Whirlwind Pulse applies Perfidious Wind’s Ruin to all enemies it inflicts damage upon, diminishing the Anemo resistance. It also applies Prayerful Wind’s Gift to all nearby characters, bestowing an Anemo damage bonus upon them.

Faruzan passive talents

Tomes Light the Path – Faruzan gains 25% more rewards when dispatched on a Sumeru Expedition for 20 hours.

– Faruzan gains 25% more rewards when dispatched on a Sumeru Expedition for 20 hours. Impetuous Flow – When Faruzan is in the Manifest Gale state, the time taken to charge a shot is decreased by 60%. She also applies Perfidious Wind’s Ruin to any opponents who are hit by the vortex created by Pressurized Collapse.

– When Faruzan is in the Manifest Gale state, the time taken to charge a shot is decreased by 60%. She also applies Perfidious Wind’s Ruin to any opponents who are hit by the vortex created by Pressurized Collapse. Lost Wisdom of the Seven Caverns – When characters affected by Prayerful Wind’s Gift deal Anemo damage to opponents, this damage is increased by 57.4% of Faruzan’s own attack stat. This damage bonus can be triggered once every second, and is cleared 0.1 seconds after dealing Anemo damage.

Faruzan constellations

Truth by Any Means – Faruzan unleashes a maximum of two Hurricane Arrows using fully charged Aimed Shots while under the effect of her Elemental Skill.

– Faruzan unleashes a maximum of two Hurricane Arrows using fully charged Aimed Shots while under the effect of her Elemental Skill. Overzealous Intellect – The duration of the Dazzling Polyhedron created by The Wind’s Secret Ways is increased by six seconds.

– The duration of the Dazzling Polyhedron created by The Wind’s Secret Ways is increased by six seconds. Spirit-Orchard Stroll – Increases Elemental Skill level by three, for a maximum upgrade level of 15.

– Increases Elemental Skill level by three, for a maximum upgrade level of 15. Divine Comprehension – The vortex generated by Wind Realm of Nasamjnin restores Energy to Faruzan based on the number of opponents it hits. Hitting one opponent restores two Energy; any additional opponents restores 0.5 Energy when hit, for a maximum of four Energy per vortex.

– The vortex generated by Wind Realm of Nasamjnin restores Energy to Faruzan based on the number of opponents it hits. Hitting one opponent restores two Energy; any additional opponents restores 0.5 Energy when hit, for a maximum of four Energy per vortex. Wonderland of Rumination – Increases Elemental Burst level by three, for a maximum upgrade level of 15.

– Increases Elemental Burst level by three, for a maximum upgrade level of 15. The Wondrous Path of Truth – All characters affected by Prayerful Wind’s Gift receive 40% bonus crit damage when dealing Anemo damage. When the active character deals damage while affected Prayerful Wind’s Gift, they fire another Hurricane Arrow at opponents. This effect can be triggered once every 2.5 seconds.

That’s all the details we currently have for the Genshin Impact Faruzan banner release date. Her abilities trend towards supporting other characters in your party, so we highly recommend checking out our Genshin Impact tier list to ensure you’re pairing her with the best in class. We also have our greatest hits of Genshin Impact builds if you’re looking to branch out from the usual suspects, as well as the best weapons and artifacts to watch out for on your travels.