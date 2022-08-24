How to use the Four-Leaf Sigil in Genshin Impact

Want to know how the Four-Leaf Sigil works in Genshin Impact? Genshin Impact 3.0 is finally here – players can get to Sumeru, try out the Dendro element with the Traveler, and wish for the new Dendro characters, Tighnari and Collei. When you enter Sumeru for the first time, you may encounter glowing objects in the sky known as Four-Leaf Sigils. Using a gadget in your inventory, you can dart around the map as long as you have one of these objects in your sights.

Once you spot a Four-Leaf Sigil, press T on your keyboard, LB and X on your Xbox controller, or L1 and Square on your PlayStation controller to float towards it. Four-Leaf Sigils are typically placed in areas that are unreachable by foot, so be on the look out for these objects, particularly the ones placed high up.

How to activate Four-Leaf Sigils in Genshin Impact

The first time you spot a Four-Leaf Sigil, you’re prompted with a tutorial screen which explains how to use it. Here’s what the exploration knowledge tutorial screen has to say about the Four-Leaf Sigil:

“This Crest, which looks like a four-petaled flower, will sometimes appear in Sumeru. When those who can manipulate the elements are facing one such crest, they can use it to travel swiftly. Sometimes, you will find Clusterleaves of Cultivation that can scatter these Four-Leaf Sigils around. Use their ability to make your adventures easier!”.

Your HUD prompts you when you’re looking directly at a Four-Leaf Sigil. Look for an icon next to your abilities in the bottom right corner to see if you’re able to travel towards the object. There’s also a yellow icon with a curled thorn above it, this shows exactly where the Four-Leaf Sigil is relative to where you are.

That’s all you need to use the Four-Leaf Sigils in Genshin Impact. If you don’t have many primogems to spend, you may want to check out our Graven Innocence event guide where you can unlock Collei for free. Speaking of primogems, make sure you redeem all of the Genshin Impact codes on our regularly updated page to claim mora, in-game goodies, and more!