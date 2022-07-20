Genshin Impact Collei banner release date speculation and abilities

Looking for more on the Genshin Impact Collei banner? She is an upcoming Genshin Impact character and was recently announced by Hoyoverse on Twitter, alongside two other characters, Tighnari and Dori.

So far, we don’t know much about Collei, but she resides in the Sumeru region and has the Genshin Impact Dendro element, as well as wielding a bow. She looks set to be a four-star character and is an Avidya Forest Ranger Trainee. She could arrive in the Genshin Impact 3.0 update, but we don’t know much about the Genshin Impact Collei banner just yet, although her abilities have been leaked via Honey Hunter World.

Genshin Impact Collei banner release date speculation

The Genshim Impact Collei banner release date hasn’t been confirmed. She could arrive alongside the rumoured five-star character Tighnari banner, or get a banner of her own. We should expect the next update at the end of August, although it’s unclear if that will be the 3.0 update, or if there will be a Genshin Impact 2.9 update.

Genshin Impact Collei abilities

Normal attack: Supplicant’s Bowmanship

Normal attack: Perform up to four consecutive shots with a bow

Perform up to four consecutive shots with a bow Charged attack: Perform a precise aimed shot with increased damage. While aiming, Dendro energy accumulates on the arrowhead and a fully charged arrow deals Dendro damage

Perform a precise aimed shot with increased damage. While aiming, Dendro energy accumulates on the arrowhead and a fully charged arrow deals Dendro damage Plunging attack: Fires a shower of arrows in mid-air before they fall and strike the ground, dealing AoE damage

Elemental Skill: Floral Brush

Throws out a Floral Ring that deals one instance of Dendro damage to the target. The Floral Ring returns, dealing added Dendro damage.

Elemental Burst: Trump-Card Kitty

Throws a doll, Cuilein-Anbar, causing an explosion that deals AoE Dendro damage and creates a zone that Cuilein-Anbar circles, dealing AoE Dendro damage.

Collei Passive Talents

Gliding Champion of Sumeru: Decreases gliding stamina consumption for your party by 20%.

Decreases gliding stamina consumption for your party by 20%. Floral Sidewinder: If one of your party members has triggered Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgron reactions before the Floral Ring returns, you grant the character the Sprout effect, which deals Dendro damage equivalent to 40% of Collei’s attack to nearby enemies for three seconds.

If one of your party members has triggered Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgron reactions before the Floral Ring returns, you grant the character the Sprout effect, which deals Dendro damage equivalent to 40% of Collei’s attack to nearby enemies for three seconds. The Languid Wood: When a character in the Cuilein-Anbar zone triggers Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgron, the zone’s duration increases by one second.

Collei Constellations

Deepwood Patrol: When the party is not on the field, Collei’s Energy Recharge increases by 20%

When the party is not on the field, Collei’s Energy Recharge increases by 20% Through Hill and Copse: The passive talent, Floral Sidewinder, changes – the Floral Ring grants the character the sprout effect on return, dealing 40% of Collei’s attack as Dendro damage to nearby enemies for three seconds.

The passive talent, Floral Sidewinder, changes – the Floral Ring grants the character the sprout effect on return, dealing 40% of Collei’s attack as Dendro damage to nearby enemies for three seconds. Scent of Summer: Increases the level of Floral Brush by three. Maximum upgrade of 15.

Increases the level of Floral Brush by three. Maximum upgrade of 15. Gift of the Woods: Using Trump-Card Kitty increases all nearby characters’ elemental mastery by 60 for 12 seconds.

Using Trump-Card Kitty increases all nearby characters’ elemental mastery by 60 for 12 seconds. All Embers: Increases the level of Trump-Card Kitty by three. Maximum upgrade of 15.

Increases the level of Trump-Card Kitty by three. Maximum upgrade of 15. Forest of Falling Arrows: When the Floral Ring hits, it creates a miniature Cuilein-Anbar that deals 200% of Collei’s attack as Dendro damage. Each Floral Brush can only create one miniature Cuilein-Anbar.

