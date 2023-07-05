Genshin Impact Freminet banner and abilities

When is the Genshin Impact Freminet banner? It’s only a matter of time until we get the chance to dive into the 4.0 update, and Hoyoverse has already begun drip marketing the major players in the Fontaine story arc. Here’s when we might expect the Genshin Impact Freminet banner release date, as well as the Cryo and Physical abilities in his kit.

The Genshin Impact Freminet banner features just one of many new characters to appear in the Genshin Impact 4.0 release date. Freminet is the youngest brother to magical twins Lyney and Lynette, though he takes more delight in watching his siblings rather than joining in with their performances himself. Instead, Freminet takes to the waters of Fontaine as one of the court’s divers in Genshin Impact. He’s also a dedicated Shatter unit, providing a rare opportunity to dip into one of the less popular elements without taking up too much space on your team.

Genshin Impact Freminet banner release date speculation

The Genshin Impact Freminet banner is expected to go live after Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in either the first or second phase of the 4.0 update.

While there are strong indications that four-star Lyney and five-star Lynette will share the first phase banner, it’s currently unclear whether Freminent will appear alongside them. Genshin Impact banners typically include one five-star character and three supporting four-star characters, so it’s certainly possible that they could all share the same banner. However, we predict that Freminet will appear in 4.0’s phase two banner alongside a mystery five-star character.

Genshin Impact Freminet abilities

Normal Attack – Flowing Eddies

Normal Attack – Performs up to 4 consecutive strikes.

Performs up to 4 consecutive strikes. Charged Attack – Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous spinning attacks against all nearby opponents. At the end of the sequence, performs a more powerful slash.

Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous spinning attacks against all nearby opponents. At the end of the sequence, performs a more powerful slash. Plunging Attack – Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact.

Elemental Skill –Pressurized Floe

Freminet performs an upward thrust that will deal Cryo damage and cause Freminet to enter Pers Time for ten seconds. While in Pers Time, his Elemental Skill will turn into Shattering Pressure.

Shattering Pressure – Executes different sorts of attacks based on the Pressure level of Pers Time, and then cancels Pers Time.

Level Zero – Unleashes a vertical cut that will deal Cryo damage.

Unleashes a vertical cut that will deal Cryo damage. Levels One to Three – Unleashes a vertical cut alongside Pers, dealing Cryo damage and Physical damage. Damage dealt scales based on Pressure level.

Unleashes a vertical cut alongside Pers, dealing Cryo damage and Physical damage. Damage dealt scales based on Pressure level. Level Four – Borrows the power of a fully-pressurized Pers to deal Physical damage.

Pers Time – When Freminet uses Normal Attacks, he will also unleash waves of frost that deal Cryo damage and increase Pers’ Pressure level. The accompanying Cryo damage dealt this way is considered Elemental Skill damage. After Pressure Level Four is reached, initiating a Normal Attack will convert it to a Level Four Shattering Pressure.

Fundamental Force: Pneuma – At certain intervals, after using the upward thrust, a Spiritbreath Thorn in the form of another upward thrust will be created, dealing Pneuma-aligned Cryo damage.

Elemental Burst: Shadowhunter’s Ambush

Unleashes a wave of untouchable cold, dealing AoE Cryo damage, resetting the cooldown of the Elemental Skill Pressurized Floe, and causing Freminet to enter the Stalking mode for ten seconds.

While Stalking, his interruption resistance will increase, and Pressurized Floe will obtain the following buffs:

Cooldown decreased by 70%.

Normal Attacks will give Pers one additional Pressure stack, and the frost released by his Normal Attacks deals 200% of their original damage

This effect will be canceled when Freminet leaves the field.

Freminet passive talents

Saturation Deep Dive – When using Pressurized Floe: Shattering Pressure, if Pers Time has less than four levels of Pressure, the cooldown of Pressurized Floe will be decreased by one second.

When using Pressurized Floe: Shattering Pressure, if Pers Time has less than four levels of Pressure, the cooldown of Pressurized Floe will be decreased by one second. Parallel Condensers – When Freminet triggers Shatter against opponents, the damage dealt by Pressurized Floe: Shattering Pressure will be increased by 40% for five seconds.

When Freminet triggers Shatter against opponents, the damage dealt by Pressurized Floe: Shattering Pressure will be increased by 40% for five seconds. Deepwater Navigation – Currently unavailable

Freminet constellations

Dreams of the Seething Deep – The crit rate of Pressurized Floe: Shattering Pressure will be increased by 15%.

The crit rate of Pressurized Floe: Shattering Pressure will be increased by 15%. Penguins and the Land of Plenty – Unleashing Pressurized Floe: Shattering Pressure will restore two Energy to Freminet. If a Pressure Level Four Shattering Pressure is unleashed, this will restore three Energy.

Unleashing Pressurized Floe: Shattering Pressure will restore two Energy to Freminet. If a Pressure Level Four Shattering Pressure is unleashed, this will restore three Energy. Song of the Eddies and Bleached Sands – Increases the Level of Normal Attack: Flowing Eddies by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Normal Attack: Flowing Eddies by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Dance of the Snowy Moon and Flute – When Freminet triggers Frozen, Shatter, or Superconduct against opponents, his ATK will be increased by 9% for 6s. Max 2 stacks. This can be triggered once every 0.3s.

When Freminet triggers Frozen, Shatter, or Superconduct against opponents, his ATK will be increased by 9% for 6s. Max 2 stacks. This can be triggered once every 0.3s. Nights of Hearth and Happiness – Increases the Level of Pressurized Floe by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Pressurized Floe by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Moment of Waking and Resolve – When Freminet triggers Frozen, Shatter, or Superconduct against opponents, his crit damage will be increased by 12% for six seconds. Max three stacks. This can be triggered once every 0.3 seconds.

There’s still plenty of time until the Genshin Impact Freminet banner goes live, so we highly recommend brushing up on the best builds to take into the 4.0 update – if you need a helping hand on which characters you should prioritize, our Genshin Impact tier list has got you covered. It also goes without saying that you’ll need all the Genshin Impact codes you can get your hands on in the anime game, as well as the weapons and artifacts to get Freminet performing at his best.