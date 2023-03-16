Genshin Impact 3.5 brings back Fungi friends and Ley Line Overflow

The Genshin Impact 3.5 update will be bringing another monster-taming Fungi event, Fungus Mechanicus, along with double mora and level-up book rewards from Ley Line Overflow. The second half of the anime game‘s version 3.5 update is right around the corner, and that’s when these events, among others, will be going live. The timing is great, as we’ll finally be getting the long-awaited reruns for Ayaka and Shenhe, alongside the release of newcomer Mika.

Shenhe is a Cryo support, so she’s relatively niche when it comes to how she’s slotted into team comps. This is why she’s being rerun next to Ayaka — the perfect Cryo main DPS to pair her up with. Players who don’t have either character will likely want to pull for both even if they’re only interested in one or the other.

This is where Ley Line Overflow will come in handy, providing double level-up materials and mora for a lower resin cost. Grinding materials and mora for one character is hard enough, so doing double the work here is no joke.

And if you’re pulling for those two five-star Cryo characters, you’ll definitely receive at least one Mika – another Cryo character to grind for – in the process since he’s a four-star character on those banners.

The Fungus Mechanicus event sort of combines Fabulous Fungus Frenzy from version 3.2 with familiar Mechanicus contraptions from other past versions of the RPG.

You’ll be directing Fungi monsters as they aim to defeat Mechanici enemies in order to earn Primogems, level-up books, ascension materials, and more items that’ll help with raising characters.

The second half of Genshin Impact version 3.5 starts in about five days, but until then, you’ll still be able to pull for Dehya and Cyno before the banners become much more Cryo-focused with Ayaka, Shenhe, and Mika.