Genshin Impact solo Ganyu beats Spiral Abyss’s biggest damage sponge

This Genshin Impact solo Ganyu run of the new version 3.5 Spiral Abyss is about as impressive as they come. HoYoverse decided to give over two million HP to the final boss of the anime game‘s current abyss cycle, making it one of the biggest damage sponges we’ve ever seen in the endgame dungeon. But that didn’t matter in the face of Ken Rurouni’s Genshin Impact Ganyu build and player skill.

Setekh Wenut is the final boss for this abyss cycle, and anyone who has played this game long enough knows that serpent-type enemies like this are the most annoying bosses to fight while under a time limit in the Spiral Abyss. This includes the Ruin Serpent, Golden Wolflord, and possibly even the upcoming Apep.

So far, all of the serpent bosses have phases where they become invulnerable to all types of damage, making it difficult to beat them within the given time limit unless you’re able to produce a crazy amount of burst damage during small openings.

In this case, the Setekh Wenut constantly dives underground, often allowing it to avoid getting hit. So, it’s remarkable that Ken Rurouni was able to pull out a win with just a C0 Ganyu, while finishing under the time limit to earn 36 stars.

Ken Rurouni is known for doing challenging abyss runs on YouTube, but that doesn’t make this one any less impressive. Their dodges and skill timing are still top-tier.

Their first-half team consists of just Hu Tao and Xingqiu – which is also notable – and their second-half team is Ganyu by herself. You can have a look at the video above to see the full Floor 12 run with the characters’ stats at the end.

Ganyu isn’t currently available to pull for, but the second half of Genshin Impact version 3.5 brings Ayaka and Shenhe – another powerful Cryo DPS and a solid Cryo support.