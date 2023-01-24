Genshin Impact custom cursor gives you an ultra cute Hu Tao

This fan-made Genshin Impact cursor brings a pixel art version of Hu Tao to your PC to add a bit more personality to your everyday scrolling. The cursor pack contains 11 different custom animations to transform the mouse pointer into both Hu Tao and her ghostly alter ego, Boo Tao. The Pyro DPS is among the most popular characters in the anime game, which makes her one of the best picks for a project like this.

Like most other cursors, this Hu Tao will change depending on what you’re doing with the mouse. There are separate animations for when you hover over a link or text field, when a page is loading, and for many other unique situations.

The cursor animations are true to the character in several ways. Hu Tao has her elemental burst animation, the Staff of Homa polearm, and even cards that appear to be Wangsheng Funeral Parlor coupons. As a Hu Tao main myself, it doesn’t get much better than this.

EbiEbiBeam is the artist who created the cursor pack, and it can be downloaded on their Ko-Fi page for whatever amount of money you’re willing to give. If you look at their full shop, you can see that they’ve also made custom cursor packs for Klee and Nahida as well.

The Klee and Nahida packs are just as lively and true to the characters. Klee has her bombs and even a time-out animation where she’s locked behind a door. Meanwhile, Nahida shows off little her normal attack hops alongside some fungi.

You can also find a requests option on EbiEbiBeam’s main Ko-Fi page if there’s a cursor pack that you’d like to commission.

Those of you who would rather just play as Hu Tao in-game will be happy to know that she’s on her way in the second half of Genshin Impact version 3.4. Her character banner is coming alongside Yelan, after Alhaitham, Yaoyao, and Xiao are finished with their run in the first half of the update.