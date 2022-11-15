Genshin Impact Layla materials – all ascension materials

You can farm the Genshin Impact Layla ascension materials ahead of time, so here’s where to find all the materials you need if you’re hoping to, or have successfully, wished for this Cyro sword-user.

Layla is the new Genshin Impact character on the upcoming Genshin Impact banner in phase two of the 3.2 update. If you’re looking to ascend Layla’s character, check out our best Genshin Impact Layla build, as well as how to make the most of Layla’s abilities.

Genshin Impact Layla materials

Character ascension materials

Ascension Phase Character Level Materials Mora 1 20 1x Shivada Jade Sliver, 3x Nilotpala Lotus, 3x Divining Scroll 20,000 2 40 3x Shivada Jade Fragment, 2x Perpetual Caliber, 19x Nilotpala Lotus, 15x Divining Scroll 40,000 3 50 6x Shivada Jade Fragment, 4x Perpetual Caliber, 20x Nilotpala Lotus, 12x Sealed Scroll Scroll 60,000 4 60 3x Shivada Jade Chunk, 8x Perpetual Caliber, 30x Nilotpala Lotus, 18x Sealed Scroll 80,000 5 70 6x Shivada Jade Chunk, 12x Perpetual Caliber, 45x Nilotpala Lotus, 12x Forbidden Curse Scroll 100,000 6 80 6x Shivada Jade Gemstone, 20x Perpetual Caliber, 60x Nilotpala Lotus, 24x Forbidden Curse Scroll 120,000

Talent ascension materials

Level Materials Mora 2 3x Teachings of Ingenuity, 6x Divining Scroll 12,500 3 2x Guide to Ingenuity, 3x Sealed Scroll 17,500 4 4x Guide to Ingenuity, 4x Sealed Scroll 25,000 5 6x Guide to Ingenuity, 6x Sealed Scroll 30,000 6 9x Guide to Ingenuity, 9x Sealed Scroll 37,500 7 4x Philosophies of Ingenuity, 4x Forbidden Curse Scroll, 1x Mirror of Mushin 120,000 8 6x Philosophies of Ingenuity, 6x Forbidden Curse Scroll, 1x Mirror of Mushin 260,000 9 12x Philosophies of Ingenuity, 9x Forbidden Curse Scroll, 2x Mirror of Mushin 450,000 10 16x Philosophies of Ingenuity, 12x Forbidden Curse Scroll, 2x Mirror of Mushin, 1x Crown of Insight 700,000

How to farm Layla’s materials

Divining, Sealed, and Forbidden Curse Scrolls

All of the scrolls drop from any of the Samachurl enemies, with rarer scrolls appearing as loot for killing stronger Samachurls, in particular Forbidden Curse Scrolls only appear as they reach level 60. You can find Samachurls in many areas in Genshin Impact, but the best places to farm them are:

Stormterror’s Lair (Monsdtadt)

Between Tianqiu Valley and Cuijue Slope (Liyue)

Kujou Encampment and Tatarasuna areas on Kannazuka Island (Inazuma)

You can also craft higher-tier scrolls. Combine three Divining Scrolls with 25 Mora to get a Sealed Scroll, or three Sealed Scrolls with 50 Mora to get a Forbidden Curse Scroll.

Nilotpala Lotus

Nilotpala Lotus is found at and around bodies of water in the Sumeru region, but does not drop from enemies.

Perpetual Caliber

The Perpetual Caliber item drops from a level 30+ Aeonblight Drake. This boss’s arena is inside a cave in Devantaka Mountain, north of the waypoint on the upper side of the cliff.

Cryo materials

The Cyro materials, Shivada Jade, can be farmed from Cryo bosses: Cryo Regisvine and Cryo Hypostasis. Slivers drop from any level, fragments drop from level 40 and above, chunks drop from level 60 and above, while gems drop from level 75+. They are also a Wolf of the North challenge reward and craft higher tier rarities of the Shivada Jade, such as combining three slivers to make a fragment.

Talent materials

Layla’s book chain talent ascension is Ingenuity, an item and includes Teachings, Guides and Philosophies of Ingenuity which are all available from the Steeple of Ignorance. You also need Mirror of Mushin which can be obtained from the weekly boss, Joururi Workshop. They can also be crafted using Daka’s Bell and Dream Solvent or Puppet Strings and Dream Solvent.

Finally, you need a Crown of Insight to reach Layla’s maximum talent levels. These are difficult to obtain, with only seven available. However, you may also receive them as rewards for completing limited-time Genshin Impact events.

That’s where to find and how much you need to fully ascend Layla’s character. For more on new characters, here’s what to expect from the upcoming Genshin Impact Scaramouche banner and where to collect all of the Scaramouche ascension materials, as well as where they fit on our Genshin Impact tier list of ranked characters.