Looking for the best Genshin Impact Layla team comp? As Layla is a support character, she can slot into most teams pretty seamlessly and has been compared to Diona as support, but with a more powerful shield and higher damage output from her elemental burst. Her Cyro element also makes her a good option for freeze and vaporise teams.

If you’re looking for more on how to get the most from Layla’s banner and abilities, here’s our guide to the best Genshin Impact Layla build and all the Layla ascension materials you need to fully ascend her character and talent.

The best Genshin Impact Layla team comp is:

Layla

Ganyu

Kokomi

Kazuha

Although you could switch out your damage dealer for Ayaka or even Yelan, we’ve gone for Ganyu as our main DPS. Not only is Ganyu stronger than most characters, she also provides the party with an extra Cyro character to complement Layla’s Cryo enabling abilities.

We’ve added Kokomi as our Hydro party member for elemental reactions, turning this team into a deadly freeze comp. Kokomi also acts as the team’s healer, but her damage output is the main focus. Finally, Kazuha as our secondary support and Anemo character provides the elemental damage bonus and is good for crowd control and grouping enemies.

That’s it for our best Genshin Impact Layla team comp, but as this new Genshin Impact character is very flexible, she can be used in a number of ways such as a melt team or any teams which are complemented by the Cyro element. For more on phase two of the Genshin Impact 3.2 update, here’s where the characters fit into our Genshin Impact tier list of the best ranked characters and if you’re hoping to get Layla, here are some Genshin Impact codes with free primogems to help you out.