Genshin Impact leak claims Cyno is coming sooner than expected

Genshin Impact leaks are still coming on fast, no matter how hard HoYoverse tries to keep leakers under wraps. This time, the leaks are going beyond the upcoming version 3.0 update and profess to confirm character banners in 3.1, which may release in early October. Known leaker hxg_diluc claims that Cyno, Candace, and Nilou will be available during that update, which if true means Lesser Lord Kusanali, the Dendro Archon, won’t be available until even later, possibly around mid November.

The tweet in question also mentions the rarity of each character as well. hxg_diluc says that both Cyno and Nilou are five-star characters, while Candace is a four-star character.

Leak group SaveYourPrimos previously said Cyno is Electro and uses a polearm, while Nilou wields a sword and Hydro, and Candace is also Hydro, but fights with a polearm.

The rarity and banner debuts make sense because, looking at past banners, HoYoverse doesn’t usually release three completely new five-star characters in one update. Candace will likely appear on the same banner as either Cyno or Nilou — or maybe even both, just as the new Anemo four-star, Heizou, can currently be obtained on both Kazuha and Klee’s rerun banners in version 2.8.

For those who are a bit skeptical when looking at this information, SaveYourPrimos even retweeted hxg_diluc’s post while mentioning that it is reliable.

For those unfamiliar with the other characters named, Cyno was shown in a relatively recent trailer that teased the future of Genshin Impact — he’s the character in the featured image of this article. Nilou, on the other hand, hasn’t been officially revealed just yet, nor has Candace.

With all that being said, there are still a number of new characters that’ll appear well before the trio mentioned above. Once Sumeru is introduced in version 3.0, Tighnari, Collei, and Dori will be available to pull for in brand-new banners.