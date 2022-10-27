Genshin Impact player 36 stars Spiral Abyss without using any wishes

One determined Genshin Impact player on the Genshin Reddit has earned all 36 stars in the gacha and RPG game’s Spiral Abyss combat challenge without using any wishes at all. This means that no Primogems, Acquaint Fates, or Intertwined Fates were used to get more characters. Players of the miHoYo hit tend to create these kinds of challenges for themselves as a way to test their game knowledge and increase the difficulty in an otherwise welcoming game.

A Redditor named DesignBR is the dedicated player in question, and they are part of a Discord server full of players who like to test themselves in creative ways. So, DesignBR isn’t the only player to complete this specific challenge, but it’s worth highlighting how difficult this is to do and the amount of patience it requires.

DesignBR used a team of Kaeya, Diona, Xingqiu, and Xiangling paired with a team of Fischl, Barbara, Beidou, and the Dendro Traveler to clear the current Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact version 3.1. All characters are level 90, but everyone other than the Traveler is stuck at C0 because no wishes mean no Constellations.

Judging by the team comps, the first team appears to use a mix of Freeze and Melt reactions, meanwhile, the second team takes advantage of Dendro reactions created with Electro and Hydro.

DesignBR mentions that, after coming up short with 35 stars, they consulted two other players who also recently managed to fully clear the Spiral Abyss without wishing. They also outline all the parts of their setup, including available weapons and other characters.

In the end, the account is now sitting on 50 event wishes, 189 regular wishes, and about 132,000 Primogems that have gone unused.

If you’re a player who’s actually planning to use your Primos and Fates for Nahida‘s upcoming banner, be sure to read up on how many Primogems you can earn in version 3.2.