Genshin Impact leak reveals TCG cards and their effects

This Genshin Impact leak gives us a small preview of the upcoming trading card game with plenty of new gameplay information and unseen card art. Hoyoverse is adding the TCG (trading card game) during the anime game’s next update, and players who already have access to the version 3.3 closed beta have been sharing unreleased content left and right.

At the start of each turn, players roll eight elemental dice, which then determine what moves they can make. Many actions require certain elemental dice rolls as payment, with the goal being to defeat your opponents’ main character cards. The dice can be used to activate your main character’s elemental skills or even switch characters to better tackle the situation.

The leak goes over many of these TCG rules that we previously covered back in August, so, this time around, the most interesting reveals are the card designs and effects. The cards shown here aren’t main character cards, but the supplementary ones for weapons, skills, food, artifacts, and NPCs.

The main goal is to attack the opponent’s main character with yours, but decks are filled with several other cards to make the game work. To be more specific, these include cards for each elemental resonance, locations like Liyue Harbor, NPCs like Timmy and Paimon, and many more. Additionally, equipment cards like the Wolf’s Gravestone and sets like the Crimson Witch of Flames will strengthen your character.

You can have a look at the leak for yourself to see all of the card art and effects. It originally comes from the Tianli Discord server, but the card details have been translated into English in a Reddit thread.

The Genshin Impact 3.3 release date won’t be coming for another month or so, so in the meantime, be sure to check out our best Genshin Impact Nahida build guide if you’re pulling for her. You should also take a look at the Genshin Impact Faruzan banner which is set to launch soon.