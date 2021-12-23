Genshin Impact Marvelous Merchandise guide

Wondering how to play Marvelous Merchandise? Marvelous Merchandise is a recurring Genshin Impact event, and it’s back for the festive season. Each day the event is live, you’ll be able to find Liben, a merchant from Liyue with a groovy moustache, somewhere in Teyvat. In exchange for a few basic materials, Liben will give you a Box o’ Wonders full of rewards.

These rewards are certainly worth your while, as they typically include a handful of primogems alongside other valuable goodies – perfect if you’ve got your eye on one of the upcoming Genshin Impact banners in the 2.4 update. The materials Liben requests are relatively easy to get your hands on, too, if previous events are anything to go by.

Marvelous Merchandise runs for seven days, and if you manage to redeem five Box o’ Wonders in that time, you can also claim a Mega Box O’ Marvels, containing even more sought-after rewards. Here’s how to exchange materials with Liben and get daily rewards in the Marvelous Merchandise event.

Genshin Impact Marvelous Merchandise event duration

The Marvelous Merchandise event runs from December 27, 2021 until January 3, 2022. The event begins at 10:00 server time on December 27, and ends at 03:59 server time on January 3.

How to play Marvelous Merchandise in Genshin Impact

To play Marvelous Merchandise, you must be Adventure Rank 12 or above.

There are seven types of Box O’ Marvels, each corresponding to a different element, and offering different rewards. Before you hand over your goods to Liben each day, you can see the type of box he’ll give you, and the rewards inside it.

The type of box you are offered on any particular day is random, though by the end of the week he will have offered you one of each. Therefore Liben may be offering a different Box O’ Marvels in your friend’s game on any particular day, and if you so choose, you can visit their world and make your daily exchange with Liben there instead. You can only get one Box O’ Marvels a day, however.

Genshin Impact Liben location

In the most recent Marvelous Merchandise event, Liben stuck to the same spot in Mondstadt, though in previous versions of the event he had a tendency to wander around. We don’t know where Liben will be this time, but he can be easily identified by a black and white present icon over his head.

Box O’ Marvels rewards

There are seven different types of Box O’ Marvels you can receive. We’ve listed the contents of these boxes in the previous Marvelous Merchandise event below, however they may be different this time.

Pyro – 40 primogems, six Hero’s Wit

– 40 primogems, six Hero’s Wit Electro – 40 primogems, three Teachings of Freedom, Teachings of Resistance, and Teachings of Ballad

– 40 primogems, three Teachings of Freedom, Teachings of Resistance, and Teachings of Ballad Dendro – 40 primogems, three Teachings of Prosperity, Teachings of Diligence, and Teachings of Gold

– 40 primogems, three Teachings of Prosperity, Teachings of Diligence, and Teachings of Gold Cryo – 40 primogems, 60,000 mora

– 40 primogems, 60,000 mora Geo – 40 primogems, 10 fine enhancement ore, 10 mystic enhancement ore

– 40 primogems, 10 fine enhancement ore, 10 mystic enhancement ore Hydro – 40 primogems, 20,000 mora, four hero’s wit

– 40 primogems, 20,000 mora, four hero’s wit Anemo – 40 primogems, 20,000 mora, eight mystic enhancement ore

Additionally, after obtaining five Box O’ Marvels, you may also obtain a Mega Box O’ Marvels from the events page, granting 100 primogems, three hero’s wit, six mystic enhancement ore, and 50,000 mora.

That’s everything you need to know about the Marvelous Merchandise event – if you’ve saved up enough primogems to wish for Gorou or Itto, check our guides to the best Gorou build and best Itto build in the event you get a bit of festive luck.