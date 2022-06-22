Genshin Impact A Muddy Bizarre Adventure event guide

Want to know about the new Genshin Impact Muddy Bizarre Adventure event? This is a new series of quests in the RPG game that take place in The Chasm as part of the second phase of Genshin Impact 2.7. Along with the release of Kuki Shinobu, you can also embark on a quest to help researchers clean up a strange, mud-like substance that’s started appearing.

The Genshin Impact Muddy Bizarre Adventure event will run for just under two weeks and is done in stages. There are five individual quests that make up this event, although they are unlocked sequentially across a five-day period. You can only attempt a quest if you completed the one from the day before. You will also need the Lumenstone Adjuvant in order to do these quests, and Hoyoverse recommends you collect Lumenstone Ore in order to level it up, as each quest will be more difficult than the last.

Genshin Impact A Muddy Bizarre Adventure event time and date

The event will run from June 22 until July 4 (4am server time), so you have just under two weeks to complete it.

Genshin Impact A Muddy Bizarre Adventure rewards and requirements

In order to take part in this event, you need to meet the following criteria:

Adventure Rank 28 or above

Complete the ‘Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering’ World Quest to unlock the Chasm’s underground area

Obtain the Lumenstone Adjuvant via the “Chasm Spelunkers” World Quest, upgrading it to level 2

The Muddy Bizarre Adventure event rewards include:

Primogems

Hero’s Wit

Talent level-up materials

Mystic Enchantment Ore

Further details on each specific quest part and what you need to do can be found on the Hoyoverse blog post dedicated to the event. For more Genshin Impact tips, check out everything we know about Genshin Impact 2.8, our Genshin Impact tier list, and our guide to Genshin Impact codes for those free primogems.