Genshin Impact version 3.2 pre-installation is available now

The Genshin Impact 3.2 update goes live on November 2, and HoYoverse has let players know that it can now be pre-installed on mobile devices and PC. Though, it doesn’t seem to be available for consoles just yet. The pre-installation will take up about 2-3GB of space on mobile and 7GB on PC. The size varies depending on your platform, but the pre-installation is well worth the time it should save once the RPG‘s actual update drops.

It’s relatively easy to start up the Genshin Impact version 3.2 pre-installation, but we can walk you through it if you’re looking for pointers. It’s very straightforward on PC, as you simply need to click on the Game Pre-Installation option in the launcher pop-up window. The option is right next to the launch prompt.

The HoYoverse servers will likely be under quite a bit of strain when Genshin Impact version 3.2 goes live – as with most updates – so it’s always a good idea to save yourself some of the annoyance that comes with having to wait for that download bar to fill up. This is especially true for version 3.2 because it’s introducing a new Archon to the roster.

The Dendro Archon, Nahida, will fit perfectly in teams that rely on Elemental Mastery through Dendro reactions. Even her catalyst weapon, A Thousand Floating Dreams, provides a team-wide EM boost.

For more info on the iOS and Android pre-installations, you can check out the official HoYoLAB post. Console pre-installations are usually made available later than the ones on mobile and PC, so PS4 and PS5 players may have to wait another day or so.

Genshin Impact version 3.2 will bring the sleepy Cryo scholar, Layla, to the roster alongside Nahida. Nahida’s character banner will be up right away, while Layla will be on Yae Miko and Childe‘s banners in the second half of the update.