Genshin Impact Reminiscent Regimen co-up event

So you want to know about the Genshin Impact Reminiscent Regimen event? This new Genshin Impact event ushers in the second wave of limited-time content for the 2.8 update. Reminiscent Regimen runs alongside Summertime Odyssey, a collection of events involving Phantasmal Conches, Astral Puzzles, and Starlight Coalescence which take place on the ​​Golden Apple Archipelago region.

The Genshin Impact Reminiscent Regimen event is a series of co-op challenges spread across three themes. You need to team-up with a co-op partner you know, or switch on co-op mode to have a stranger join you. You also need to be at least Adventure Rank 32 and have completed the ‘Summertime Odyssey: I’ quest. Here’s everything you need to know.

Reminiscent Regimen challenges

The Reminiscent Regimen event runs from August 4 to August 15. Each challenge is split into three distinct themes: Descent, Raid, and Convoy. Every theme contains two challenges hosting six levels in total, with new levels unlocking each day.

Descent

The Descent challenge requires you to start from a platform high up in the sky as you make your way down to the sea. You must defeat the enemies on the floating platforms below you as you race to the bottom. If you fail to reach the sea surface within the time limit, you will fail the challenge.

Raid

The Raid challenge asks you to sail your Waverider boat to reach a specified area out in the sea. Once you reach this area, you must board a floating platform and defeat all of the enemies on it within the time limit.

Convoy

The Convoy challenge asks you to protect a Driftstone raft that’s heading towards a certain point. It moves automatically towards its destination, suddenly stopping if it gets attacked. To complete these challenges, the raft has to reach its destination within the time limit without being destroyed.

Reminiscent Regimen rewards

Completing challenges earns you points which you can trade in for the following rewards:

Primogems

Hero’s Wit

Talent level-up materials

Mora

That’s everything we know about the Genshin Impact Reminiscent Regimen event. For more Genshin Impact, read up on everything we know about the upcoming 3.0 patch, including the new Sumeru region and the Dendro element.