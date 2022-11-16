Looking for the best Genshin Impact Scaramouche team comp? Scaramouche, also known as The Wanderer, is the upcoming five-star Anemo character hopefully arriving in the next update.

Scaramouche is a powerful Catalyst user and looks set to rank highly on our Genshin Impact tier list. Take a look at our Scaramouche build to see how we’ve turned him into a deadly damage dealer, and we won’t have to wait too long for Scaramouche’s banner as it should be arriving next month. You can farm all of Scaramouche’s materials ahead of time to fully ascend his talents when you hopefully get him on the next Genshin Impact banner.

Scaramouche arrives alongside another Anemo character, Faruzan, who so far looks like she complements an Electro-charged team comp with Scaramouche at the helm. Scaramouche’s abilities are quite unique in that he can take to the skies and rain down AoE Anemo damage, inflicting high amounts of damage from his normal attack. So here’s who we’d pick to join Scaramouche’s party.

The best Genshin Impact Scaramouche team comp is:

Scaramouche

Faruzan

Kokomi

Fischl

For sub-DPS, we’ve gone for Fischl for an Electro-charged team comp which complements Scaramouche’s AoE attacks and quick attack speed. Faruzan is great as support, providing defences and causing the Swirl reaction, which is key to this build.

Finally, we’ve included Kokomi as our healer and Hydro character to inflict Electro-charged damage and Swirl damage. This build is all about grouping enemies and dealing high amounts of elemental damage in quick succession, while using Scaramouche’s speed and elemental skill to deal high amounts of physical damage.

That’s everything we have for the best Scaramouche team comp, for more on the upcoming 3.3 update, here’s how you can farm Faruzan’s materials and keep an eye on all the latest Genshin Impact codes for free primogems.