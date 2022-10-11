Genshin Impact fan builds dialogue skip machine, and we need it

If you’ve played Genshin Impact for a reasonable length of time, it’s likely that you’ve thought about skipping dialogue at one point or another – the RPG game is absolutely full of overly-long conversations. So this Genshin Impact player has found a unique way to get around the dialogue. They’ve created a machine to automate the process, allowing them to leave their controller unattended while dialogue gets skipped as quickly as possible.

Reddit user zephyr8604 shared a clip of their setup in a thread and, essentially, they have a machine that continuously presses the button to advance dialogue on a PlayStation 4 controller. Three switches are flipped to start the automated system, which prompted a few commenters to liken the process to arming a nuclear launch.

Concerns were also voiced about how quickly the controller’s button will get worn out by having a machine press down on it. But zephyr reveals that the machine isn’t actually pressing all the way down, but just hard enough to register a press, which should keep the controller from suffering long-term damage.

Some users even wanted pointers on how to build the device themselves, and zephyr responded with a brief explanation of how a solenoid — a type of electromagnet — is used alongside a relay and program that they’ve shared in the thread.

In the post, they also explain that this creative time-saver was made simply to avoid seeing the same dialogue multiple times while ‘piloting’ their friends’ accounts. Piloting is a term used to describe when one person plays on someone else’s account to complete certain goals that the account owner doesn’t want to do themself (finishing current in-game events, finding Dendroculus, artifact grinding, etc.)

Check out zephyr’s Reddit post to learn more about the process.

