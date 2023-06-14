Genshin Impact wants song recommendations in exchange for Primogems

This Genshin Impact version 3.7 event is celebrating the release of Alhaitham and Kazuha’s rerun banners by asking players to contribute to discussions related to the two characters. One of these discussions has almost nothing to do with the anime game itself and is about song recommendations. So, essentially, you’ll get a chance to win a few free Primogems just for throwing some of your favorite tracks in a Genshin Impact group chat.

The reason for this specific discussion is that Alhaitham carries around a portable music player everywhere he goes — you can even see his headphones on his head at all times. He even made the music player himself when he first became a scribe, so it’s a little fun fact about his character that isn’t often talked about.

As for the Kazuha portion of the discussion, HoYoverse is encouraging players to share any unforgettable moments they’ve had during their journeys. This topic fits perfectly, considering the fact that Kazuha is a wanderer who often ventures across nations and is known for his big moment in the fight against the Raiden Shogun.

Join the discussions and leave your contribution in the event page comment section on HoYoLAB for a chance to win. The event ends on June 20, and 200 winners will be chosen to receive 60 Primogems each. It’s not much, I know, but it’s an easy way to get extra gems and maybe even find new songs for your playlists.

The event also coincides with the release of the video above, as Genshin Impact’s YouTube page has shared three tracks from the Sumeru OST in a short EP.

The second half of Genshin Impact version 3.7 has just begun, so be sure to check out our Genshin Impact tier list for top-tier suggestions on who to pull. And, also, redeem the available Primogem codes to give yourself a higher chance of pulling whoever you want.