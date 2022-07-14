Genshin Impact 3.0 leak takes us on a tour of Sumeru City

If you’re interested in seeing what’s to come with the Genshin Impact version 3.0 update, now’s your chance to get an in-game look at Sumeru City.

The Sumeru section of the map that’ll be added to Genshin Impact in the version 3.0 update was leaked just yesterday. Today, we’re able to see a small section of that map thanks to a YouTuber named ZachImpact. They take us through Sumeru City, giving us a bit of a tour of the giant tree that seems to be located at its center.

ZachImpact wanders around as the currently unreleased Dendro character, Tighnari. For those unaware, he’s the one in the image above, and you can check out a few of his moves in a short clip that was leaked last week.

Today’s video of Sumeru City shows us a few regional NPCs, the city’s Adventurers’ Guild, Teleport Waypoints, blacksmith, alchemist’s crafting station, Reputation request spot, and large communal areas. There are even decent views of the surrounding Sumeru wilderness once Tighnari reaches the upper section of the huge tree.

There’s a lot to take in during this short video, so you can have a look for yourself below:

The abundance of recent version 3.0 leaks that contain gameplay footage have been coming from a closed beta that is currently underway. A number of the players involved have taken it upon themselves to share everything they’ve seen from Sumeru ahead of its upcoming release.

With that said, if you’re looking to keep up with the current state of Genshin Impact, be sure to check out our pieces on the version 2.8 banners and builds for Kazuha, Klee, and Heizou, the new four-star Anemo character.