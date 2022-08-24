How to unlock Sumeru Underwater Waypoint in Genshin Impact

Want to know how to unlock the Underwater Waypoint in Sumeru? This is a tricky place to access, but it’s essential to find all the statues in the area and to unlock the Fragment of Childhood Dreams Domain. It is, however, submerged in water, so here’s how to unlock it.

When you first visit the Vissudha Field Waypoint, you want to head west to the waterfall, where you’ll notice a greyed-out waypoint. You unfortunately can’t get to this, as it’s underwater, so you need to drain the water first.

Steps to unlock Sumeru Underwater Waypoint

Head to the top of the waterfall and defeat the two Ruin Sentinels found in an alcove on the right – interact with the cube to drain the water to the halfway point.

Go through the opening in the wall on the right handside and follow the tunnel until you reach a clearing and a series of Dendro Monuments – use the Dendro element either with Collei, Dendro Traveler, or Tighnari on the monuments to activate them. Genshin Impact Four-Leaf Sigils are key to navigating the area.

Be sure to attack the hidden rock covered in branches to summon Dendrograna and reveal several more monuments.

Interact with the cube to once again drain the water and reveal the waypoint in the now empty valley.

Steps to unlock Fragment of Childhood Dreams Domain

This reveals the Fragment of Childhood Dreams Domain. To get to the domain, follow the same path down to the empty valley and turn left.

Interact with the cube to open the door and climb up the fallen archway to reach a ledge and follow it around until you come to a Dendrograna puzzle – use this to destroy the floating Dendro objects.

This breaks and unlocks the Fragment of Childhood Dreams Domain.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro – Genshin Impact Edition Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro – Genshin Impact Edition Razer $139.99 Buy Now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

That’s how to unlock the hidden Sumeru Underwater Waypoint and Fragment of Childhood Dreams Domain. For more 3.0 guides, here are all the Genshin Impact Shrine of Depths locations and how to help Tighnari clear the Withering Zone in Genshin Impact.