The best Genshin Impact Dendro Traveler build

Looking for the best Dendro Traveler build? With the introduction of Sumeru and the Dendro element in Genshin Impact 3.0, players will have a fourth option for their Travelers in terms of the element they wield. The Anemo and Geo Travelers leave much to be desired, and as exciting as the Electro Traveler is, the new Dendro Traveler is also causing a stir.

You can look at our dedicated Dendro Traveler abilities guide to find out more, but this new Traveler variant has a surprisingly decent elemental burst. This is great for dealing Dendro damage even when off-field, which serves you well if you can’t wish for Tighnari or Collei. The Sub-DPS role suits the Dendro Traveler perfectly, and our build is designed to get the most out of its unique abilities.

Dendro Traveler Sub-DPS build

Weapon: Favonius Sword (four-star)

Favonius Sword (four-star) Artifacts: Emblem of Severed Fate (four-piece)

The Traveler’s elemental burst is potent, but it comes with a hefty price tag in terms of energy cost. We’ve gone with a strong energy recharge weapon to get maximum uptime on the burst. The Favonius Sword is an excellent, easily obtainable four-star sword that specialises in energy recharge in both stats and ability. If you want to dream bigger, the Skyward Pride is a five-star sword that comes with damage buffs and a fun ability where it creates a vacuum blade that will do extra damage, as well as a hefty energy recharge boost as its primary sub-stat.

If you’re looking for artifacts you can farm right now, we recommend the four-piece Emblem of Severed Fate set. The two-piece set alone boosts energy recharge by 20%, and the four-piece set increases elemental burst damage by 25% of energy recharge, capped at 75%. In terms of substats, focus on elemental mastery, as Dendro has a lot of new interactions it can trigger. Attack or crit rate increases are also worth looking at.

There’s the new incoming Dendro-themed set, Deepwood Memories, which could end up being even better for the Traveler as it boosts Dendro damage and lowers Dendro resistance. Stay tuned to this guide as we may update it in the future if Deepwood Memories ends up being a stronger artifact set. This set is also likely to come with Dendro damage buffs for sub-stats, so if you do go for this set keep that in mind as well.

Razer Iskur X – Genshin Impact Edition Razer Iskur X – Genshin Impact Edition Razer $499.00 Buy Now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

That’s everything we know about the best Dendro Traveler build right now. For more, check out our Genshin Impact tier list, as well as our Genshin Impact codes guide for free primogems.