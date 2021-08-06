Genshin Impact Summer Night Mementos web event

Want to know how to complete Genshin Impact’s Summer Night Mementos web event? Web events serve as a brief introduction to the new Genshin Impact characters. The Summer Night Mementos web event tells us more about Yoimiya, the owner of Naganohara Fireworks in Inazuma. We also get a glimpse at some of the attractions in Inazuma, including the local ramen restaurant and more.

Once your rewards come through the in-game mail system, make sure you claim them as they will disappear after 30 days. Participating in the event not only gives you a chance to learn more about Yoimiya, but also rewards you with in-game items if you complete a simple task. To take part in the event, your account needs to be Adventure Rank 10 or above. The event runs from August 5 to August 11, so you only have a short time frame in which to get the rewards.

Fortunately, going through the web event won't take you any longer than five minutes. Here's everything you need to complete Genshin Impact's Summer Night Mementos web event.

Completing the Summer Night Mementos Web Event

Head on over to the web event and sign in using your Mihoyo account or UID. As a new visitor to Inazuma, you’re tasked with taking photos of the Street Food Stall, Prayer Rack, and Torii Gate. You don’t need to carefully consider the focus, aperture, or the position of your photos – simply enter each location and press the photo button.

Once you’ve taken a picture, the web event gives you the option to share the photo. You don’t need to share your snap, but you do need to press ‘share the moment’ in order to receive the rewards.

Here are the rewards for taking photos of all three locations:

Primogems x40

Agnidus Agate Fragment x3

Mora x20000

When you get to the Prayer Rack, the game prompts you to acquire more film by heading to the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel. This opens a link to the channel, but you can close this immediately. A similar prompt appears when heading towards the Torii Gate, this time asking you to check the official Hoyolab website. Again, close the web page when it loads to take the final photo. You should receive your rewards in-game within 5-10 minutes.

That’s all you need to complete the Genshin Impact Summer Night Mementos web event. The next Genshin Impact banner features Yoimiya and Sayu as the two headliners – head on over to our Genshin Impact codes guide to claim free in-game rewards, including primogems, mora, and hero’s wit.