Genshin Impact Tighnari materials – all ascension materials

So you want to know about Tighnari ascension materials in Genshin Impact? This new Genshin Impact character is going to be one of the first playable Dendro users, and arrives with the new Sumeru region.

We think the Tighnari banner is going to drop as part of the Genshin Impact 3.0 update, but regardless, anyone who’s looking to wish for this new bow master will want to get a head start on Tighnari’s ascension materials to take him to max level. Thanks to datamined information from the 3.0 beta, we’ve got a near-complete picture of everything you need to make him as strong as possible.

Tighnari ascension materials

Here are all of Tighnari’s ascension and talent level up materials, as listed by Honey Hunter. Please note that this is based on datamined information from the 3.0 beta and is subject to change. Furthermore, we’re missing the identity of one of the talent materials, although we know the quantities based on precedent with other characters.

Character ascension materials

Ascension phase Character level Materials Mora 1 20 1x Nagadus Emerald Sliver, 3x Nilotpala Lotus, 3x Fungal Spores 20,000 2 40 3x Nagadus Emerald Fragment, 2x Majestic Hooked Beak, 10x Nilotpala Lotus, 15x Fungal Spores 40,000 3 50 6x Nagadus Emerald Fragment, 4x Majestic Hooked Beak, 20x Nilotpala Lotus, 12x Luminescent Pollen 60,000 4 60 3x Nagadus Emerald Chunk, 8x Majestic Hooked Beak, 30x Nilotpala Lotus, 18x Luminescent Pollen 80,000 5 70 6x Nagadus Emerald Chunk, 12x Majestic Hooked Beak, 45x Nilotpala Lotus, 12x Crystalline Cyst Dust 100,000 6 80 6x Nagadus Emerald Gemstone, 20x Majestic Hooked Beak, 60x Nilotpala Lotus, 24x Crystalline Cyst Dust 120,000

Talent ascension materials

Please note, this list only shows what you need to take one talent to level ten. To level multiple talents you will need to farm each tier’s requirements multiple times.

Level Materials Mora 2 3x Unknown book, 6x Fungal Spores 12,500 3 2x Unknown book tier 2, 3x Luminescent Pollen 17,500 4 4x Unknown book tier 2, 4x Luminescent Pollen 25,000 5 6x Unknown book tier 2, 6x Luminescent Pollen 30,000 6 9x Unknown book tier 2, 9x Luminescent Pollen 37,500 7 4x Unknown book tier 3, 4x Crystalline Cyst Dust, 1x The Meaning of Aeons 120,000 8 6x Unknown book tier 3, 6x Crystalline Cyst Dust, 1x The Meaning of Aeons 250,000 9 12x Unknown book tier 3, 9x Crystalline Cyst Dust, 2x The Meaning of Aeons 450,000 10 16x Unknown book tier 3, 12x Crystalline Cyst Dust, 2x The Meaning of Aeons, 1x Crown of Insight 700,000

Tighnari materials farming guide

Unfortunately, as Tighnari is a new character from a region that doesn’t exist yet, farming many of the ascension materials early is going to be difficult, if not impossible. While some materials are available in the game right now, many are due to be introduced for the first time in the 3.0 update and the Sumeru region.

Spores, Pollen, and Cyst Dust

These materials are already available in the game to farm. If you go to the underground area of The Chasm, you’ll find Floating Hydro Fungus enemies that drop these materials. You can craft higher level versions with lower level versions as well.

Datamined information has revealed many different types of ‘Floating Fungus’ enemies of other elements, which can also drop these materials but won’t be introduced into the game until the 3.0 update.

Nilotpala Lotus

This is another new material that will be introduced into the game with the Sumeru region. Unfortunately we don’t know where it will be located yet. According to datamined information, it’s “found at water bodies in Sumeru.” This could mean it’s found out in the world, like with other planets or fungi.

Majestic Hooked Beak

This item is also not available in the game right now, although according to datamined information it’s supposed to be dropped by Jadeplume Terrorshrooms, a new magical beast enemy coming in version 3.0. It’s possible other enemies could drop it as well, but this is all we know for now.

Dendro ascension materials

The new Nagadus Emerald item chain is the lynchpin for any Dendro character’s ascension path. Unfortunately, this is currently not available in the game, neither are the known mobs who drop it.

The only thing we can suggest for now is to try and save up some Dust of Azoth, which is only available via Stardust exchange at the moment. Once the new jewels drop, you can use this to convert any other jewel into Nagadus jewels, which will save you some time.

Talent ascension materials

Unfortunately, we don’t know the name of the book item chain that will be needed to ascend Tighnari’s talents. Odds are it will be a new series of books introduced in the 3.0 update.

The Meaning of Aeons, however, is already available in the game. You can get this by unlocking the End of the Oneiric Euthymia trounce domain, which is available after you defeat Raiden Shogun during the Archon storyline in Inazuma. The Meaning of Aeons is only available from the level 70+ version of this domain.

Youalso need a Crown of Insight per talent you intend to take to level 10. There are seven available via offerings and many limited time Genshin Impact events have at least one on offer as well.

And that’s everything we know about Tighnari’s ascension materials. We’ve also put together guides on what we think the best Tighnari build will be, as well as a good Tighnari team composition. Don’t forget to check out our Genshin Impact codes guide for those free primogems.