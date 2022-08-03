Genshin Impact Tighnari team – the best team comp

What’s the best Genshin Impact Tighnari team comp? There are a few variations of the best team for Tighnari, so if you do manage to snag this upcoming Genshin Impact character on the next Genshin Impact banner, here are your options.

Tighnari is a five-star, Dendro bow-user, who will hopefully be available in the new region, Sumeru, in the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.0 update. We’ve put together a Genshin Impact Tighnari build based on his abilities datamined on Honey Honey World. It looks like Tighnari’s Dendro skills are vital to his build and elemental reactions are key to optimise Tighnari’s elemental burst and elemental skill on the battlefield.

The best Genshin Impact Tighnari team comp is:

Tighnari

Yae Miko

Barbara/Bennett

Dendro Traveler/Collei

Judging by the reaction chart in our Genshin Impact Dendro guide, it looks like Electro could be the best pairing for raw damage. Not only does the Catalyze reaction debuff enemies, Hyperbloom creates a Dendro-packed homing missile which targets the nearest enemy. There’s also a third reaction, Aggravate, which increases the DPS of Electro and Dendro, so we’ve opted for Yae Miko as our sub-DPS Electro character.

Next we’ve gone for Collei as support, but you could also use Dendro Traveler in place of her. We still don’t have a release date for Collei, but she was announced alongside Tighnari and is another Dendro user.

Finally, we need a healer or shield, we’ve chosen Barbara, but you could easily swap in Bennett depending on which characters you have. The good news is Tighnari works well with a lot of different characters, mainly due to his elemental reaction build and the elemental mastery buffs other characters provide.

While it’s still early to be speculating on the best Genshin Impact Tighnari team composition, you can read everything we know about the upcoming Sumeru region, and where Tighnari and other team members are placed on our Genshin Impact tier list ranking all the best and worst characters.