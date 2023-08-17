GTA Online weekly update gives you some luxury bedwear

The GTA Online weekly update for August 17-24 is here, and if all those Baldur’s Gate 3 romances have you acutely aware that your bedtime fashion is a little lacking in the Rockstar multiplayer game, then you’re in luck. This week’s Grand Theft Auto 5 update introduces several new community jobs and hands out some luxury pajamas, and of course there’s plenty of discounts and other bonuses to check out as we await the GTA 6 release date, so read on for the full details.

There’s not a ton of new content to look forward to this week, but there is a rather snazzy set of Orange Pinstripe Pajamas up for grabs – yours for free simply by completing a Special Cargo source mission. There’s also Abstract Camo for the Penaud Le Coureuse if you snagged that following its recent arrival, and a handful of new community jobs to dig into as well.

The GTA Online podium car for the week is the Albany Roosevelt Valor, a four-door classic car inspired by the Cadillac Sedan owned by Al Capone that is perfect for living out your Mafioso fantasies. You can even have two players hang off the sides on its extended body kit, allowing your posse to roll up on fools with style. Normally you’d pay $982,000 for the privilege, but a lucky spin on the Diamond Casino’s prize wheel could get you one for free.

The Dewbauchee Specter is the GTA Online prize ride for the week. This two-door sports coupé inspired by the Aston Martin DB10 is a stylish and speedy way to get around, and its tight design makes it pretty handy for navigating the tighter streets and alleyways in a pinch without getting caught up on scenery. Place top 3 in LS Car Meet races for two days running and you’ll save on the usual $599,000 asking price.

Discounts on Executive Offices and Special Cargo Warehouses make it a great time to pick up some new property, while a series of armored vehicles and specialty cars for the Arena War mode can also be yours for cheap. Read on for everything in the week’s update.

GTA Online weekly update – August 10 to 17, 2023

New Additions

Seven new community jobs

Dealership Cars

Luxury Autos

Entity XXR

X80 Proto

Simeon’s Auto Shop

Benefactor XLS Armored

Enus Cognoscenti Armored

Enus Cognoscenti 55

Progen Itali GTB

Benefactor Schafter LWB

Free Gifts

GTA Online podium car: Albany Roosevelt Valor

Albany Roosevelt Valor GTA Online prize ride: Dewbauchee Specter

Dewbauchee Specter Orange Pinstripe Pajamas : Complete a Special Cargo source mission

Complete a Special Cargo source mission Penaud Le Coureuse Abstract Camo livery: Complete a VIP Work mission and an Export Mixed Goods

GTA Online bonus rewards

3x GTA$ and RP rewards from Export Mixed Goods

3x GTA$ and RP rewards from Community Series jobs

2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Special Cargo sell missions

2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Special Vehicle work

2x GTA$, RP, and AP rewards from Arena War Series

GTA Online discounts

40% off

Benefactor XLS Armored

Pegassi Tempesta

Vapid Apocalypse Imperator

Vapid Future Shock Imperator

Vapid Nightmare Imperator

Weeny Issi Classic

Weeny Apocalypse Issi upgrade

30 % off

Executive Offices (and upgrades)

Special Cargo Warehouses

Överflöd Entity XXR

Progen Itali GTB

With the news of leading roleplay and mod community FiveM joining Rockstar, there’s never been a better time to check out the best GTA RP servers and find out what all the fuss is about. If you’d rather mess around in single-player, grab some of the best GTA 5 mods to get going – and keep all GTA 5 cheats to hand so that you don’t get in trouble.