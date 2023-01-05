GTA Online weekly update gives free flare gun for winter event finale

The GTA Online weekly update for the week of January 5-12 is upon us, and we have all the details ahead of Rockstar’s patch notes later on. It’s the first full week of 2023, following the GTA V new year event, and the final week of the Christmas events – making it your last opportunity for the time being to enjoy snowy Los Santos and the festive killers that can be found dotted around the open-world crime game. You’ll also get a free flare gun just for logging in!

There’s no new vehicles this week, sadly, but you can still head over to the premium car dealerships to get your hands on some high-end sets of wheels. Luxury Autos has the Enus Deity and Enus Jubilee for sale, while Simeon’s Auto Shop is offering the HVY Nightshark, Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec, Bravado Greenwood, Declasse Granger 3600LX, and Obey Omnis e-GT.

If you want to try your hand at winning a free car, you have two options. The GTA prize ride is the Pfister Growler, a two-door sports car that usually retails for $1,627,000, which you can net for placing top in Street Race Series races for four days in a row. Those of you with lady luck on your side can head to the Diamond Casino and spin the lucky wheel for a shot at the GTA Online podium car – the hefty six-person armoured HVY Insurgent. This mammoth machine usually sells for $897,750 (or $675,000 after completing the Humane Labs raid).

Triple GTA$ and reputation point rewards are on offer for freemode events, while you’ll get double payouts of both from security contracts, ‘First Dose’ missions, and Issi Classic races. There’s also a 25% speed boost to Lupe’s warehouse staff sourcing Special Cargo, making it a great time to make the most of those potential offerings.

Here are the discounts for the week of January 5-12:

35% off

Dynasty 8 properties

25% off

Bravado Buffalo STX

HVY Nightshark

Mammoth Patriot

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

Hydra VTOL Jet

That’s all for the week, so why not check out the best GTA RP servers and try out some GTA roleplaying for a change? If you’d rather spend your time exploring the single-player, then we recommend all the GTA 5 cheats and our pick of the best GTA 5 mods to keep you entertained while you wait for more news on the GTA 6 release date, when we’ll find out if Rockstar can once again shake up the best open-world games as they so often do.