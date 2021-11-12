GTA Trilogy system requirements are higher than Red Dead Redemption 2

The Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Definitive Edition was finally confirmed earlier this month, but other than a few basic details Rockstar didn’t provide much information. Now the studio has lifted the lid on the all-new GTA Trilogy, providing the release date trailer, screenshots… and its rather sizeable price and specs, which are higher than Red Dead Redemption 2.

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition comprises Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas, which have all been remastered with higher resolution textures, greater draw distances, improved effects, and a “completely rebuilt lighting system”. The games have also been updated with GTA5-style controls and a few quality of life improvements, like being able to immediately restart failed missions.

The release date for the improved GTA trilogy is November 11 and it will cost $59.99/£54.99 – which from Rockstar’s own store costs £5 more than the standard edition of its most recent game Red Dead Redemption 2 and more than twice the price of Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition, both of which include their popular online sides too.

Here are the system specs for the PC version, which are shockingly high for games that are over 20 years old – in fact, they’re either on-par or higher than Red Dead Redemption 2 for the most part, especially in the Recommended requirements. It’s also a little upsetting that the original GTA games are being delisted, so the only way to play them will be as these remasters.

GTA Trilogy system requirements



Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core™ i5-6600K

AMD FX-6300 Intel® Core™ i7-2700K

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 RAM 8GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 760

AMD Radeon R9 280 Nvidia GeForce GTX 970

AMD Radeon RX 570 VRAM 2-3GB 4GB Storage 45GB 45GB

Fortunately, Nvidia DLSS is on hand to help, reportedly helping to boost fps by up to 85%. This should alleviate the pressure if you’re on the green team – that is if you can even play the game after the Rockstar Launcher went down – but those of you on the red team are out of luck as there’s no mention of AMD FSR.

All of which begs the question, when are we getting GTA 6? Not anytime soon, that’s for sure.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Coming November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-Order Now: https://t.co/sVYRq0sqVe pic.twitter.com/rVGIXjOXfW — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 22, 2021

Take the GTA Trilogy system requirements test over at PCGameBenchmark and answer the question… Can I run GTA Trilogy?