GTA Vice City cheats and codes

Looking for the best GTA Vice City cheat codes? First released in 2002, this open-world game brings the series’ special brand of mayhem to the 80s inspired Vice City. Of course, the streets are already fairly chaotic, but you can always enter some cheat codes if you want to add even more destruction.
These GTA trilogy cheat codes are unchanged from the game’s original release 20 years ago. So far, we haven’t yet been able to confirm they all still work, as in an interview with USA Today, producer Rich Rosado disclosed that a few cheat codes haven’t made it in due to technical limitations. A lot has changed in the world since GTA Vice City was released. Some of the cheat codes are a bit distasteful, more so with Vice City than any of the other games in the collection.
With that in mind, here are the best GTA Vice City cheats – including codes that give you new weapon sets, spawn vehicles from nowhere, change your character’s skin, and much more. There are plenty of cheats available in every GTA game – here are the best GTA 3 cheat codes and GTA San Andreas cheat codes.
How to activate GTA Vice City cheats on PC
To activate cheats in GTA Vice City, type the cheat code exactly as shown below with your keyboard while the game is unpaused.
GTA Vice City cheat codes
Here are the best GTA Vice City cheat codes:
Health and armor cheats
- Full health – ASPIRINE
- Full armor – PRECIOUSPROTECTION
- Invincibility – YOUCANTLEAVEMEALONE
Weapons cheats
- Weapon set 1 – THUGSTOOLS
- Weapon set 2 – PROFESSIONALTOOLS
- Weapon set 3 – NUTTERTOOLS
Wanted level cheats
- Increase Wanted level two stages – YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE
- Lower Wanted level to zero – LEAVEMEALONE
Time cheats
- Speed up gameplay – ONSPEED
- Slow down gameplay – BOOOOOORING
- Quick clock – LIFEISPASSINGMEBY
Spawning vehicle cheats
- Spawn tank – PANZER
- Spawn Bloodring Banger – TRAVELINSTYLE
- Spawn Alt Bloodring Banger – GETTHEREQUICKLY
- Spawn Sabre Turbo – GETTHEREFAST
- Spawn Hotring Racer – GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED
- Spawn Alt Hotring Racer – GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST
- Spawn Hearse – THELASTRIDE
- Spawn limo – ROCKANDROLLCAR
- Spawn Trashmaster – RUBBISHCAR
- Spawn Caddie – BETTERTHANWALKING
- Spawn Hunter – AMERICAHELICOPTER
- Spawn aeroplane – FLYINGWAYS
Other vehicle cheats
- Flying boats – AIRSHIP
- Nearby vehicles explode – BIGBANG
- Road rage – MIAMITRAFFIC
- Black cars – IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK
- Flying vehicles – COMEFLYWITHME
- Handling buff – GRIPISEVERYTHING
- All traffic lights are green – GREENLIGHT
- Amphibious cars – SEAWAYS
- Invisible cars – WHEELSAREALLINEED
- Big wheels – LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS
Skin cheats
- Ricardo skin – CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED
- Lance skin – LOOKLIKELANCE
- Ken skin – MYSONISALAWYER
- Hilary skin – ILOOKLIKEHILARY
- Jezz skin – ROCKANDROLLMAN
- Dick skin – WELOVEOURDICK
- Phil skin – ONEARMEDBANDIT
- Sonny skin – IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY
- Fat skin – DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS
- Skinny skin – PROGRAMMER
Pedestrians cheats
- Riot – FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT
- Hostile pedestrians – NOBODYLIKESME
- Armed pedestrians – OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS
Weather cheats
- Sunny weather – ALOVELYDAY
- Cloudy weather – APLEASANTDAY
- Very cloudy weather – ABITDRIEG
- Foggy weather – CANTSEEATHING
- Rainy weather – CATSANDDOGS
Other cheats
- Smoke a cigarette – CERTAINDEATH
- Buy all properties – FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES
- Mass bike spawn – FREEWAYFORANGELJOY
Those are the best GTA Vice City cheats. If you want to experiment with cheats in a more modern GTA game, we’ve got best GTA 5 cheats. Of course, these cheats won’t work in GTA Online – you’ll need to get rich the old fashioned way but to help you out, we’ve put together tips on how to make money in GTA Online. If you’ve got your eye on a shiny new ride but don’t have much cash, we also have details on the latest GTA Online podium car.