GTA Vice City cheats and codes

Looking for the best GTA Vice City cheat codes? First released in 2002, this open-world game brings the series’ special brand of mayhem to the 80s inspired Vice City. Of course, the streets are already fairly chaotic, but you can always enter some cheat codes if you want to add even more destruction.

These GTA trilogy cheat codes are unchanged from the game’s original release 20 years ago. So far, we haven’t yet been able to confirm they all still work, as in an interview with USA Today, producer Rich Rosado disclosed that a few cheat codes haven’t made it in due to technical limitations. A lot has changed in the world since GTA Vice City was released. Some of the cheat codes are a bit distasteful, more so with Vice City than any of the other games in the collection.

With that in mind, here are the best GTA Vice City cheats – including codes that give you new weapon sets, spawn vehicles from nowhere, change your character’s skin, and much more. There are plenty of cheats available in every GTA game – here are the best GTA 3 cheat codes and GTA San Andreas cheat codes.

How to activate GTA Vice City cheats on PC

To activate cheats in GTA Vice City, type the cheat code exactly as shown below with your keyboard while the game is unpaused.

GTA Vice City cheat codes

Here are the best GTA Vice City cheat codes:

Health and armor cheats

Full health – ASPIRINE

– ASPIRINE Full armor – PRECIOUSPROTECTION

– PRECIOUSPROTECTION Invincibility – YOUCANTLEAVEMEALONE

Weapons cheats

Weapon set 1 – THUGSTOOLS

– THUGSTOOLS Weapon set 2 – PROFESSIONALTOOLS

– PROFESSIONALTOOLS Weapon set 3 – NUTTERTOOLS

Wanted level cheats

Increase Wanted level two stages – YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE

– YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE Lower Wanted level to zero – LEAVEMEALONE

Time cheats

Speed up gameplay – ONSPEED

– ONSPEED Slow down gameplay – BOOOOOORING

– BOOOOOORING Quick clock – LIFEISPASSINGMEBY

Spawning vehicle cheats

Spawn tank – PANZER

– PANZER Spawn Bloodring Banger – TRAVELINSTYLE

– TRAVELINSTYLE Spawn Alt Bloodring Banger – GETTHEREQUICKLY

– GETTHEREQUICKLY Spawn Sabre Turbo – GETTHEREFAST

– GETTHEREFAST Spawn Hotring Racer – GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED

– GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED Spawn Alt Hotring Racer – GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST

– GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST Spawn Hearse – THELASTRIDE

– THELASTRIDE Spawn limo – ROCKANDROLLCAR

– ROCKANDROLLCAR Spawn Trashmaster – RUBBISHCAR

– RUBBISHCAR Spawn Caddie – BETTERTHANWALKING

– BETTERTHANWALKING Spawn Hunter – AMERICAHELICOPTER

– AMERICAHELICOPTER Spawn aeroplane – FLYINGWAYS

Other vehicle cheats

Flying boats – AIRSHIP

– AIRSHIP Nearby vehicles explode – BIGBANG

– BIGBANG Road rage – MIAMITRAFFIC

– MIAMITRAFFIC Black cars – IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK

– IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK Flying vehicles – COMEFLYWITHME

– COMEFLYWITHME Handling buff – GRIPISEVERYTHING

– GRIPISEVERYTHING All traffic lights are green – GREENLIGHT

– GREENLIGHT Amphibious cars – SEAWAYS

– SEAWAYS Invisible cars – WHEELSAREALLINEED

– WHEELSAREALLINEED Big wheels – LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS

Skin cheats

Ricardo skin – CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED

– CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED Lance skin – LOOKLIKELANCE

– LOOKLIKELANCE Ken skin – MYSONISALAWYER

– MYSONISALAWYER Hilary skin – ILOOKLIKEHILARY

– ILOOKLIKEHILARY Jezz skin – ROCKANDROLLMAN

– ROCKANDROLLMAN Dick skin – WELOVEOURDICK

– WELOVEOURDICK Phil skin – ONEARMEDBANDIT

– ONEARMEDBANDIT Sonny skin – IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY

– IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY Fat skin – DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS

– DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS Skinny skin – PROGRAMMER

Pedestrians cheats

Riot – FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT

– FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT Hostile pedestrians – NOBODYLIKESME

– NOBODYLIKESME Armed pedestrians – OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS

Weather cheats

Sunny weather – ALOVELYDAY

– ALOVELYDAY Cloudy weather – APLEASANTDAY

– APLEASANTDAY Very cloudy weather – ABITDRIEG

– ABITDRIEG Foggy weather – CANTSEEATHING

– CANTSEEATHING Rainy weather – CATSANDDOGS

Other cheats

Smoke a cigarette – CERTAINDEATH

– CERTAINDEATH Buy all properties – FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES

– FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES Mass bike spawn – FREEWAYFORANGELJOY

Those are the best GTA Vice City cheats.