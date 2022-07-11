Here’s Halo 3 ODST remade in Unreal Engine 5

While developer 343 Industries looks to add old, unused content to the Halo: Master Chief Collection, fans are creating a Halo 3 ODST remake in the new Unreal Engine 5. You can explore Halo 2’s New Mombasa in the new engine right now – just don’t expect to shoot any Covenant.

Halo 3: ODST released in 2009 and, despite its more recent addition to the Halo: Master Chief Collection, it’s looking pretty ancient at this point. Now, fan developer Gearshift Media has created a more modern look at ODST’s iconic New Mombasa city as a “narrative and exploration experience” in Unreal Engine 5.

You can download it here, but don’t expect a full FPS game. While there is a gun, there are no enemies to shoot. Dropzone is more of an “immersive experience” for players to explore a chunk of ODST and soak in what it could look like if the game got an Unreal Engine 5 remake.

You can check out a pretty dark teaser below while you’re waiting for all 25Gb to download.

There are a number of great fan remakes in Unreal Engine 5. Starfield looks amazing, as does Bioshock and The Simpsons: Hit and Run. If you’re looking for something playable like Dropzone, however, there’s always this Superman game.

Game Pass for PC Game Pass for PC Microsoft $9.99 $1 (first month) Subscribe Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Microsoft and other programs.

As for Halo itself, a new Halo 4 mod is looking to overhaul the game, and fans are upset that this Halo Infinite prequel out in August isn’t DLC.