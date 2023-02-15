Hogwarts Legacy Diricawl locations and where to find dens

Struggling to find Hogwarts Legacy Diricawls? You need this flighty bird to complete an assignment from Professor Howin to obtain the powerful Bombarda spell, but as they can be slightly aloof, here’s where to find Diricawl dens quickly.

Diricawls are one of the many Hogwarts Legacy beasts in the open-world game, and can be used to make money in Hogwarts Legacy or to complete quests. You can also house them in the Room of Requirements once you unlock the Vivarium in Hogwarts Legacy, but you need to catch them first. Here’s where you can find the Hogwarts Legacy Diricawl locations.

Hogwarts Legacy Diricawl den locations

To find Diricawls quickly, it’s best to use your Hogwarts Legacy broom to access these locations. You need to sneak up on the Diricawl – use Disillusionment to go invisible and Arresto Momentum to stop the Diricawl from fleeing – then use the Nab-Sack otherwise they’ll disappear if spooked.

The best location is in Hogwarts Valley – simply fly to Lower Hogsfield where you’ll find a Diricawl den, or use the Keenbridge Floo Flame to fast travel nearby. You can also find Diricawls in Poidsear Coast, Marunweem Lake, and Clagmar Coast.

That’s where to quickly find Diricawl nests in Hogwarts Legacy, but make sure you check out our Hogwarts Legacy map guide for more locations and points of interest, or our list of the best Hogwarts Legacy spells including the Bombarda spell. Alternatively, check out our list of the best PC games for an idea of what to play next.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. Warner Bros. has the licence to make games based on Harry Potter. While the details of that deal aren’t publicly known, and WB Games says “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is likely that, as the creator and owner of the Harry Potter IP, she will earn royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.