Hogwarts Legacy Phoenix location

Want to add the Hogwarts Legacy Phoenix to your creature collection? It’s likely the final fantastic beast on your list to catch, and if you’ve been looking for a den on the map, it’s not worth bothering. That’s because there’s only one of them in the game, and it’s very elusive, only showing up after meeting specific requirements.

Catching this fabulous Hogwarts Legacy beast is wildly different to every other creature. Rather than hunting it down, you get it as part of a side quest. Given how rare the Phoenix is in the open-world game, your house-elf companion – Deek – is understandably concerned about poachers in the local area, and it’s up to you to give it the sanctuary it needs.

How to catch the Hogwarts Legacy Phoenix

To get a Hogwarts Legacy Phoenix, you must complete all of Deek’s side quests, attend your first Beasts class, and the main story quest, ‘The Helm of Urtkot’. Once you’ve completed all those quests, return to the Room of Requirement to find Deek has one more mission for you called ‘Phoenix Rising’. Follow the quest markers and take down the poachers as you venture through the cave.

You’ll get your first look at the Phoenix shortly afterwards. After that, simply follow the trail, defeating spiders and poachers along the way, and eventually, you’ll stand before the Phoenix. You can then use your Nab-Sack to catch it, returning to Deek to complete the quest.

Can you breed the Phoenix?

Sadly, as there is only one Phoenix in the game, you can’t breed it with another to make more of them. It’s also reasonable to assume that there is no shiny Phoenix form in the RPG game as this bird is one-of-a-kind. You also can’t cross-breed with similar-looking birds.

That’s how you can get the Hogwarts Legacy Phoenix and likely finish up your beast collection. Speaking of collectibles, you should probably see about gathering up any remaining Demiguise Statues or killing any of the remaining Infamous Foes along the way. As for the Phoenix, while the base game only has one available, there’s nothing to stop Hogwarts Legacy mods from adding new dens at a later date. If you’ve now had your fill of the wizarding world, there are plenty of great titles to try in our best PC games list that might take your fancy.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. Warner Bros. has the licence to make games based on Harry Potter. While the details of that deal aren’t publicly known, and WB Games says “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is likely that, as the creator and owner of the Harry Potter IP, she will earn royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.