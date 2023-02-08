The Hogwarts Legacy Ghost of Our Love quest can be incredibly confusing, especially if you aren’t keeping track of your side quests. The treasure map can be acquired after ‘The Hunt for the Missing Pages’ quest without the player realising what they’ve just picked up.

Once you have the Hogwarts Legacy treasure map in your inventory, you will unlock the Ghost of Our Love quest. The map shows a drawing of the forbidden forest with an additional drawing of a bridge and some floating candles. You do need access to certain Hogwarts Legacy spells to continue the quest, but there’s a good chance you have them by the time you’ve reached this point in the RPG game.

Hogwarts Legacy Ghost of Our Love treasure map location

The first thing you need to do is travel to the Forbidden Forest Hogwarts Legacy Floo Flame location that can be found in the South Hogwarts Region. If it’s currently daytime, you need to open up the map tab and press F on the keyboard (or the R3 button on controller) to skip time. This quest can only be completed at night, so if you can’t get the next step to work you may want to skip time to ensure it’s nighttime.

From the Floo Flame, head towards the bridge and walk towards the lantern. As you approach the left side of the bridge, you should be able to collect a ‘Love Letter’ note before you start walking across the bridge. The letter is from Richard as he asks Apollonia to join him on a picnic. Standing in the same spot you picked up the note, cast Lumos to reveal three enchanted candles that float in the air.

Follow the enchanted candles into the Forbidden Forest. Stick to the path and avoid staying off as you may encounter wild animals that are ready to attack you. The candles lead to a table and two chairs surrounded by more enchanted candles. Approaching the table reveals a chest containing a random piece of gear, completing the quest.

That’s all you need to finish the Ghosts of Our Love quest in Hogwarts Legacy. If you’ve completed the quest fairly early on, you may want to check out our best Hogwarts Legacy brooms guide to fly through the air as fast as possible. Once you unlock the Room of Requirement, you should check out our Hogwarts Legacy beasts guide to fill it up with a range of creatures and animals. If you’re searching for a new experience entirely, hit up our best PC games list to discover amazing games by the greatest developers.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. Warner Bros. has the licence to make games based on Harry Potter. While the details of that deal aren’t publicly known, and WB Games says “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is likely that, as the creator and owner of the Harry Potter IP, she will earn royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.