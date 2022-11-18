All Hogwarts Legacy common rooms

The Hogwarts Legacy common rooms are where you will likely spend a lot of time in the magical game, making friends with other wizards, practising your spells, and reading up on potions. So what is there to know about these cosy areas in Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry? And could it impact your choice of house?

We know that each of these rooms have all been meticulously themed around one of the four elements, and this will be reflected in the decor, furniture, and even the music, which is specific to each common room in the open world game. By now, it’s likely that you already know which house you belong to and will import your house and wand to Hogwarts Legacy, but if you aren’t sure where you belong in this RPG game, perhaps this will help you decide.

Gryffindor common room

Unsurprisingly the warmest house area of the four, the Gryffindor common room is resplendent with scarlet and gold, and you’re never alone here, always accompanied by the dozens of moving pictures adorning the walls. Gryffindor’s bravery is represented not only by the theme of fire, but by the tower’s castle imagery with turrets and ogival arches connecting its room and hallways.

Slytherin common room

Boasting possibly the most remarkable entrance of the common rooms, the Slytherin common room magically reveals itself from within a seemingly plain brick wall as a large serpent draws up from ground in front of it. Step inside, and you’re greeted with the immediate impact of green marble pillars rising up from the stone floor to the common room’s impossibly high ceilings, with the house’s water element epitomised in its large water features, all of which giving an air of majesty to this common room – a home of which even the most cunning Slytherin can be proud.

Hufflepuff common room

The Hufflepuff common room was one of the first we saw, with a reveal back in April which filled fans – particularly Hufflepuffs – with glee. Just as we see in all four common rooms, there is a particular dedication to the lore, extending even to the dancing badgers etched into the fireplace. The Hufflepuff common room’s common theme is earth, obvious in the green and neutral tones and trailing plants suspended from the ceiling. That ceiling itself is low and rounded, connecting round doors with long hallways to mimic badger dens in an ode to the Hufflepuff mascot.

Ravenclaw common room

The Ravenclaw’s bronze eagle mascot protects this common room from intruders, only retracting its large wings and opening the door for those who belong there. Once inside, even the most discerning intellectual will feel at home in the classy and airy Ravenclaw common room, reflecting both the “wit and learning” of its students and the element it’s based on. Large windows allow for plenty of natural light to read by during the day, and offer an excellent vantage point to take in the stars by night, mirrored in the astrological-print fabrics that adorn the Ravenclaw common room.

So does this knowledge and these gorgeous videos make you think twice about which house you thought you belonged in? If not, then don’t forget to link your Wizarding World account and import your existing house and wand ahead of the Hogwarts Legacy release date, and even earn a stylish set of robes to match.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. While WB Games says “JK Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is based on her work and it’s still unclear if she will receive royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.