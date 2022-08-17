Hogwarts Legacy new gameplay confirmed for Gamescom 2022

Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming Harry Potter RPG from the developers behind Disney Infinity, Cars, and the Toy Story games, will have a new gameplay trailer revealed at Gamescom 2022, in a show that will also feature Sonic Frontiers, Return to Monkey Island, Goat Simulator 3, and Minecraft.

Beginning on August 23, Gamescom kicks off with Opening Night Live – hosted by Geoff Keighley, the two-hour showcase will likely feature the majority of new games and new footage at the upcoming expo, and you can watch along using our guide on how to watch Gamescom 2022. Various games are already confirmed, including the upcoming, semi open-world Sonic Frontiers, and Ron Gilbert’s Monkey Island sequel, but now, Keighley has also confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy will be the subject of an “exclusive new look”.

Good news for Harry Potter fans, likely dismayed that the game, which promises Quidditch, beautifully designed common rooms, and possibly, hm, swimming, has recently been delayed from December 2022 to February 2023. Created by Avalanche, the studio behind Disney Infinity, and the tie-in games for Cars and Toy Story 3, Hogwarts Legacy, from what we’ve seen so far, looks like the ideal Harry Potter game: an in-depth, richly atmospheric RPG, which lets you explore the iconic wizarding school at will. We’ll be live on the show floor at Gamescom 2022, and certain to bring you all the news about Hogwarts Legacy’s upcoming reveal, as well as every other new game and trailer.

In the meantime, as we wait for Hogwarts Legacy there is plenty to keep us entertained from among the best RPGs on PC. We’ve also been trying to answer the burning question – is Harry Potter in Hogwarts Legacy? And of course, ahead of Gamescom 2022, it’s worth a refresher on all the upcoming PC games, including Saints Row and Company of Heroes 3.