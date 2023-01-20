Hogwarts Legacy wants you to relax, with official Harry Potter ASMR

We know already that the new Harry Potter game, Hogwarts Legacy, will have spells, broom flight, all the different Hogwarts houses, and even the Room of Requirement. What we didn’t know however was that Hogwarts Legacy would have our stress levels in mind – if potions class, the upcoming NEWTs, or waiting on the Hogwarts Legacy release date have got you freaked out, you can now decompress thanks to some official Harry Potter-themed ASMR.

“A gentle chill settles over Hogwarts and its neighbouring hamlets,” says the ASMR video’s official description. “Enjoy the sounds and scenes of a late winter afternoon in the wizarding world.” For just over 20 minutes, we’re treated to scenic shots of the wizarding school as it appears in Hogwarts Legacy, alongside vistas of the surrounding Scottish highlands and the village of Hogsmeade. Subtle breezes, flickering candles, the falling snow – it certainly makes the RPG game, and the entire Hogwarts Legacy map, look cosy.

Personally, this reminds me a little of Skyrim, when I’ve finished a few quests, maybe slayed a dragon or two, and decide it’s time for my character and me to unwind with a nice walk around Solitude. Take a look at our Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement guide if you want more tips on how to chill out once launch day arrives.

