Hogwarts Legacy missions reveal how you’ll explore the famous school

With the Hogwarts Legacy release date fast approaching there’s still so much to uncover about the Harry Potter RPG game. Ongoing art book leaks have been telling us a lot about what our visit to the school of witchcraft and wizardry will look like, and now the Hogwarts Legacy mission structure appears to have been revealed as eager players have found out even more about the game.

Beware of Hogwarts Legacy spoilers below, as we’ll be looking at how the game handles its open-world game mission structure. These Hogwarts Legacy mission structure descriptions don’t seem to give the entire game away but don’t say we didn’t warn you.

It looks like Hogwarts Legacy missions (or quests, if you fancy) will come in three distinct varieties: the golden path, side missions, and class assignments. Buckle up, as you’ll need all the Hogwarts Legacy spells you can muster for these missions.

The golden path looks like the main quest of Hogwarts Legacy, as it will consist of you learning about magic, but also some sort of ancient magic that you can manipulate while trying to stop those with nefarious purposes from harnessing it.

The art book also mentions how the golden path was built around activities and locations the development team wants you to visit on your journey through Hogwarts, like Hogwarts Legacy characters they want you to meet or parts of the Hogwarts Legacy map they want you to explore. If any specific locations or markers weren’t met, or it took players too long to get there, things were changed.

Hogwarts Legacy side missions will focus on helping you define your own witch or wizard, as you’ll check out locations, find artefacts, and learn about the secrets of Hogwarts and Hogsmeade. The side missions are also built with more player agency in mind, both in how you choose to complete them and the character decisions you make, as unlike the main story there isn’t as concrete a narrative to go through.

Last up are class assignments, which will encourage you to explore the castle and surrounding areas and use specific spells from certain classes while doing so. You’ll be finding things, collecting others, and battling where needed too.

If you’re excited about the new Harry Potter game but need some help, don’t worry as we’ve got you covered with a breakdown of how to import your house and wand in Hogwarts Legacy, along with a deep dive into all the Hogwarts Legacy common rooms as well.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. Warner Bros. has the licence to make games based on Harry Potter. While the details of that deal aren’t publicly known, and WB Games says “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is likely that, as the creator and owner of the Harry Potter IP, she will earn royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.