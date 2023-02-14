Hogwarts Legacy multiplayer mod created by Skyrim mod team

If wandering through Hogsmeade or the halls of Gryffindor and Slytherin feels a little lonely, don’t worry. Less than a week since it launched, and Hogwarts Legacy multiplayer is already here, bringing online play to the giant Harry Potter RPG game courtesy of the team behind stalwart Skyrim mod and total game changer Skyrim Together. So, if you want to explore the world of Hogwarts Legacy with some pals, and maybe bunk off potions class together, take a look at the footage below and get ready to team up with what could become one of the best Hogwarts Legacy mods.

First up, if you’re unfamiliar with Skyrim Together, it’s one of the definitive Skyrim mods, allowing you to play the Bethesda RPG with a big group of friends. Simple, seamless, and bringing infinite new dimensions to the world of Tamriel, if there was any modding team we’d trust with Hogwarts Legacy multiplayer, it’s the apply name Together Team.

The footage shared by Together Team handily showcases exploring the halls of Hogwarts together with a pal, in a mod called HogWarp. Exactly how much of the game you’ll be able to complete together remains unclear, but hopefully, the mod will allow for co-operative quests and full exploration. After all, hunting down those Hogwarts Legacy Demiguise Statue and Moon locations will be a lot easier with a pal.

You can play Hogwarts Legacy multiplayer now, thanks to the initial test build available on the Together Team Patreon. It’s still a work in progress, but you can expect great things from this mod in the future. Just make sure you and your friends are in the best Hogwarts Legacy house together – I’ve heard Gryffindors and Slytherins don’t necessarily mix.

