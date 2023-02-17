Hogwarts Legacy A Bird in the Hand door puzzle solution

Want to solve the Hogwarts Legacy A Bird in the Hand door puzzle? This one stumped us for quite some time before we got the logic behind it, as it’s not immediately obvious what you’re supposed to do to open it. Instead, you find this door next to some pillars and a pedestal where you can place the Moonstone.

While it’s evident that moving the lamps requires one of the more basic Hogwarts Legacy spells – Accio – it’s not clear what the solution you’re looking for is for this most fiendish of open-world game puzzles. However, upon closer examination of the clues before you, it should become a little clearer what to do; if not, we have the solution to the puzzle.

How to solve the Hogwarts Legacy A Bird in the Hand door puzzle

The trick to the Hogwarts Legacy A Bird in the Hand door puzzle is to look at the lit-up runes near the door, paying particular attention to the shadows. The shadows look as if they’re pointing at the symbols, so rather than positioning the pillars at the symbols, you need to position them so that the light they cast creates a similar shadow onto the lit-up symbols.

To solve the A Bird in the Hand door puzzle, cast Accio on the pillars and drag them both until they’re opposite one of the two runes that match the lit-up symbols on the wall. It doesn’t matter which one matches which rune as long as they both target different symbols. Poppy comments that the door is opening once you get it right, now you can continue the mission. There are some boxes you need to move around inside this chamber, so use Wingadium Leviosa to shift their positions, then cast Leviosa to have them float in place if you need to climb up to grab treasure chests.

That’s how to complete the Hogwarts Legacy A Bird in the Hand door puzzle. There are other confusing conundrums in the RPG game that you may need some assistance with, such as finding out what the Black family motto is, how to solve the bridge puzzle, and how to manipulate time to complete the clock tower puzzle. Since this quest comes near the end of the game, you may be wondering if there are any cool Hogwarts Legacy mods to experiment with. You may also decide to move on from the wizarding world by starting one best PC games we’ve curated together into one list.

