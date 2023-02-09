Hogwarts Legacy has shiny Pokemon, but they’re actually beasts

The new Harry Potter RPG game, Hogwarts Legacy, secretly contains some very fantastic, but very tricky to find shiny beasts, including the adorable little Puffskein. So, if you’re enjoying Hogwarts Legacy early access, or looking ahead to the full release date, you can break up classes and quests by going all Pokemon trainer.

We already know the locations of all the Hogwarts Legacy beasts, but it turns out, if you hunt a bit further, each one has a shiny variant that you can add to your collection and take care of in your own Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement.

From Puffskeins to Graphorns and Fwoopers, the shiny versions of each Hogwarts Legacy beast are reportedly tricky to find, but they are out there, so long as you keep hunting around the school of witchcraft and wizardry and the nearby village of Hogsmeade.

Once you’ve caught them, they’re added to your personal vivarium where you can feed and play with them, a good way to unwind after a long day learning all those Hogwarts Legacy spells. So, if you want to be the very best (witch or wizard) like no-one ever was, pull on your baseball cap and head out into the world of Hogwarts Legacy to round up these hidden shiny critters.

Twitter user ‘JayCrotty’ shares an image of a shiny Puffskein, which glows bright yellow and has a special symbol in its bestiary index. They also show footage of capturing the adorable little critter. At the moment, it doesn’t seem like the shiny variants have any special properties compared to the standard beasts, but they offer another reason to go exploring the Hogwarts Legacy map to see if you can catch ‘em all.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. Warner Bros. has the licence to make games based on Harry Potter. While the details of that deal aren’t publicly known, and WB Games says “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is likely that, as the creator and owner of the Harry Potter IP, she will earn royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.