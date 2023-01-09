Hogwarts Legacy, the new Harry Potter game, is already top of Steam

Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming Harry Potter game which combines, Gryffindor, Slytherin, and the rest of the wizarding school with the scenic village of Hogsmeade, is already topping the Steam sales charts ahead of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, FIFA 23, and Civilization, as we look ahead to the new sandbox game and the Hogwarts Legacy release date.

According to data from Steam itself, despite not even being out yet, thanks to pre-orders, Hogwarts Legacy is currently the top-selling premium game on Valve’s storefront, ahead of Modern Warfare 2, FIFA 23, and Civilization 6. Only free-to-play games Apex Legends, Counter-Strike Global Offensive, and Dota 2 beat Hogwarts Legacy in the global Steam revenue chart.

If you pre-order Hogwarts Legacy, you get access to the onyx Hippogriff mount, which alongside the open-world game’s broom travel, is a quick way to see the entire Hogwarts Legacy map, which also seamlessly loads between the school’s interior and the wider wizarding world.

There are ways to get Hogwarts Legacy early access, which could partly explain why it’s already topping Steam. Otherwise, you’ll need to wait until the full launch on February 10. Set in the 1800s, long before the story of Harry Potter himself, we already know what’s going on with Quidditich in Hogwarts Legacy, alongside the game’s plot, which casts you as a fifth-year student who has unearthed a mysterious form of ancient magic.

The full cast of Hogwarts Legacy characters includes some links to the books and movies, as well as new faces to guide you through the magical open world, and what is already looking like one of the biggest upcoming games of 2023.

Check out all the Hogwarts Legacy spells so you can start to organise your magical arsenal ahead of time. Alternatively, you might want to know the Hogwarts Legacy system requirements, to make sure your PC is ready for launch.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. While WB Games says “JK Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is based on her work and it’s still unclear if she will receive royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.