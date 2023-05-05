Want to know what the best Honkai Star Rail Serval build is? This four-star character is the reward character if you pre-registered the game before release, but if you didn’t, you can also win her over by using Warps – Honkai Star Rail’s gacha system. Serval is a Lightning/Erudition type who does some shockingly absurd AoE damage, and her damage-over-time skills make her more reliable than others. That said, she struggles when enemy numbers skyrocket or against one particularly adamant opponent.

Your main goal in creating the best Honkai Star Rail Serval build is to make this Honkai Star Rail character a multi-targeting DPS. Even if you’re fighting tons of enemies at once in the free PC game, her damage output can whittle them down to more manageable levels, and her shock status ailment will chip away at any foes still lingering around. While she may not be the highest-ranking character on our Honkai Star Rail tier list, there are ways to get around her shortcomings, and this build aims to do just that.

What is the best Honkai Star Rail Serval build?

The best Serval build is:

Light Cone – Before Dawn or The Seriousness of Breakfast

Relics – Band of Sizzling Thunder (four-piece set) or Band of Sizzling Thunder (two-piece set) + Musketeer of Wild Wheat (two-piece set)

Planar Ornaments – Space Sealing Station

Eidolons – Make Some Noise!

To help explain why we’ve come to these recommendations for the best Serval build, we’re separating each one into its section with context for why we chose them.

Best Serval Light Cones

The best Serval Light Cones are:

Before Dawn (five-star)

The Seriousness of Breakfast (four-star)

The absolute best weapon for Serval is Before Dawn, as it increases her critical damage significantly while simultaneously increasing her Skill and Ultimate’s damage. It also gives her the Somnus Corpus status, which, upon triggering a follow-up attack, will increase that follow-up attack’s damage by up to 80%. If this is too difficult, you can still get some powerful damage buffs with The Seriousness of Breakfast Light Cone, as well as a slight attack boost for every enemy you defeat that’s stackable four times.

Best Serval relic set

The best Serval Relics are:

Relics Effect Band of Sizzling Thunder (four-piece set) Increase Lightning damage by 10%. When the wearer uses Skill, it increases the wearer’s attack by 20% for one turn. Band of Sizzling Thunder + Musketeer of Wild Wheat (two-piece sets) Increase Lightning damage by 10%. Attack increases by 12%.

Band of Sizzling Thunder is mandatory for Serval as it increases her Lightning damage. However, you have two options of where to go from here. Since Serval uses her Skill often, you can boost her overall attack by 20% of its base value, which is significantly more than the static 12% increase, but it does require you to use Serval’s skill constantly. Depending on how you use Serval, you may get more overall damage from a combination of two-piece sets rather than committing to one four-piece.

Best Serval Planar Ornaments

The best Planar Ornament for Serval is:

Planar Ornament Effect Sphere Link Rope Space Sealing Station (two-piece) Increases the wearer’s attack by 12%. When the wearer’s speed reaches 120 or higher, the wearer’s attack increases another 12%. Herta’s Space Station Herta’s Wandering Trek

A nice simple one here. This Planar Ornament increases Serval’s attack stat and then increases it by that much again if you can get her speed up to 120 or higher. With a teammate specialising in buffing speed stats, this should be relatively straightforward, and Serval’s damage output should be rather extreme.

Best Serval Eidolon

The best Eidolon for Serval is:

Eidolon Effect Level 4: Make Some Noise! Ultimate has 100% base chance to apply shock to any enemies not currently shocked. This shock has the same effects as the one applied by her skill.

What’s better than having up to three enemies affected by shock’s damage over time? How about every enemy on screen being affected? These foes will then take a tremendous amount of damage over time, up to 114% of Serval’s attack, at the beginning of each turn. This Eidolon helps make up for Serval’s main shortcoming of not being able to attack every enemy while also taking advantage of all the attack-increasing buffs from all her equipped items.

Serval ascension materials

Here are all of Serval’s ascension materials:

Silvermane Medal/Silvermane Insignia/Silvermane Badges

Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow

Credits

You don’t need to get many ascension items for Serval, but it does require grinding battles against specific foes. To get as many credits as possible, finish missions or visit Calyx in Great Mine to farm some cash. You can find the Silvermane Badge, Silvermane Insignia, and Silvermane Medals on Silvermane army personnel in the Outlying Snow Plains or the Corridor of Fading Echoes on Everwinter Shadewalkers. Finding the Insignias and Medals requires you to be at Equilibrium level 2+ and Equilibrium level 4+, respectively. Finally, you can farm Stagnant Shadows in Backwater Pass to get Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow.

Serval best team comp

The best team comp for Serval is:

Natasha, Trailblazer (Fire) and Dan Heng. This free-to-play team has her as the Sub-DPS role and Dan Heng as your Wind/Hunt main DPS character. Natasha keeps the entire party healthy with healing spells, while Trailblazer diverts attention away from the other party members.

If you have all the pieces in place, this Honkai Star Rail Serval build makes her a valuable fighter in your party. With the right buffs in the future, it may be possible to put Serval in the best Honkai Star Rail team comp in the RPG game, though realistically, we expect fellow Lightning/Erudition character Jing Yuan will surpass her upon his Honkai Star Rail banner release.