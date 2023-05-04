Searching for the best Honkai Star Rail Natasha build for optimal healing? As one of the only doctors left in Jarilo-IV’s Midgar-like Underworld, Natasha plays a pivotal role in Honkai Star Rail’s post-prologue chapters. While unlockable for free by simply participating in the story, building her into your own gacha squad is one of the best moves you can make, as she provides highly effective healing that you’ll sorely need to tackle the likes of the roguelike Simulated Universe or Forgotten Hall challenges.

Many would assume less of a free character, but Natasha stands among a full roster of Honkai Star Rail characters as one of the few and best healers in the game. We’d recommend saving any valuable materials from the latest batch of Honkai Star Rail codes to ensure that she stays worthy of a slot in the best Honkai Star Rail team comps available.

What is the best Honkai Star Rail Natasha build?

The best Natasha build is:

Light Cone – Time Waits for No One

– Time Waits for No One Relics – Passerby of Wandering Cloud

– Passerby of Wandering Cloud Planar Ornaments – Fleet of the Ageless

– Fleet of the Ageless Eidolons – Level 1: Pharmacology Expertise

Natasha’s adamant love for the people of Belobog’s Underworld is reflected in our best build choices, and not just for thematic reasons! The aim is to make her a sustainable healer that can heal herself in a pinch with her early eidolon and some choice max HP increasing relic gear. Her light cone and ornaments are chosen to substantiate her usefulness with party-wide heals, and with some sneaky attack buffing in mind too, if you’re fast enough.

Natasha Light Cones

The best Natasha Light Cones are:

Time Waits for No One (four-star)

Post-Op Conversation (five-star)

Cornucopia (six-star)

In the current game meta, healers can hardly pass up Bailu’s five-star light cone Time Waits for No One, which when fully superimposed can increase Natasha’s max HP by up to 30% and outgoing healing by 20%. Not only that, but it also adds additional damage to any ally’s attack to the amount of 60% of your last heal, a hefty DPS boost across the board. If you’re stuck, we’d recommend Natasha’s canonical four-star cone, Post-Op Conversation for some solid energy regeneration and boosted healing on her ultimate.

Best Natasha Relics

The best Natasha Relics are:

Relic Effect Passerby of Wandering Cloud (four-piece set) Increases outgoing healing by 10% and at the start of the battle, immediately regenerates one skill point.

Pretty much the ideal build for any healer in the current meta, refusing the outright lift in HP restoration would be foolish. The extra skill point is just the cherry on top and can help stabilize the team after any rough first-turn damage or if any weakness breaks don’t go your way.

Best Natasha Planar Ornaments

The best Natasha Planar Ornaments are:

Planar Ornament Effect Sphere Link Rope Fleet of the Ageless (two-piece) Increases Natasha’s maximum HP by 12% Xianzhou Luofu’s Celestial Ark Xianzhou Luofu’s Ambrosial Arbor Vines

These ornaments help our healer synergise well with speed-boosting characters like a buff heavy Asta build, helping Natasha not only stay alive but increase her teammates’ damage output too. It further cements our five-star light cone recommendation too.

Best Natasha Eidolons

The best Natasha Eidolons are:

Eidolon Effect Level 1: Pharmacology Expertise If Natasha’s health is 30% or lower after being attacked, she’ll heal herself for 15% of her maximum HP plus 400, once per battle. Level 2: Clinical Research Upon using her ultimate, Natasha grants continuous healing for one turn to any team member under 30% HP. Allies will also receive an extra slight HP restoration at the start of their turn.

By pushing for Pharmacology Expertise, we can add some well-needed sustainability to Natasha’s kit which ensures that she spends less time healing herself, and more on the squishier members of the team. Now, we can go a little step further with Clinical Research, but it’s more of an added safety net for rare emergencies, so it’s not completely necessary.

Natasha Ascension Materials

Here’s Natasha’s Ascension Materials:

Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf (Ascension Only)

Guardian’s Lament

Flower of Eternity/Sprout of Life/Seed of Abundance

Ancient Engine/Ancient Spindle/Ancient Part

You’ll likely be working with Natasha early on, so it’s important to note that the Flower of Eternity and Sprout of Life materials can be rarer drops on lower-level difficulties of Calyx (Crimson). We’d recommend using any spare Undying Embers at the ember exchange to avoid having to grind as much, as you can simply synthesize the lower materials into the higher ones as you progress. You’ll pick up Guardian’s Lament easily enough amid the Echo of War weeklies.

Once you’ve built Natasha to her best healing capabilities, she’s sure to be a mainstay in the team as you work on increasing your equilibrium levels into the late game. On the other hand, you might want to invest in efficient warps if you’re eager to pull the likes of Bailu instead.