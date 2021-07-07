League of Legends patch 11.15 notes – Sentinel, Ruined, Unbound skins

Jump To





While League of Legends patch 11.14 hasn’t quite hit live servers just yet, Riot Games has been busy posting some treats and peeks at what the MOBA game’s next major patch will bring, so we’ve rustled up some early patch notes to give you a good look, too. With League’s big summer in-game event, Sentinels of Light, kicking off this week, there’s plenty more content themed around that on the way – so, let’s see what’s coming with patch 11.15.

While 11.15 hasn’t reached the PBE yet, Riot has revealed on social media that this update is going to usher in round two of the new Ruined and Sentinel skins, the first batch of which – for Pantheon, Diana, Irelia, Olaf, Riven, and Vayne – is coming with 11.14. This time, it’s lucky champions Miss Fortune, Graves, Pyke, and Rengar who will be joining the skin lines, while Thresh is getting an Unbound look. You can take a look at these below.

As for balance changes, naturally there aren’t any to see yet as we need to wait for 11.14 to blast off to live and make room for 11.15 on the testing grounds. But, according to the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule, that’s happening tomorrow (July 8), so we might get more of an idea of balance adjustments then.

Keep checking back on these notes over the next couple weeks to get an idea of what’s coming next. Assuming you want to keep with all the changes and content headed to Riot’s flagship MOBA ? Of course you do. Without further ado, here are the tentative League of Legends patch 11.15 notes:

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.15 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

According to the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule, League of Legends patch 11.15 is due to go live on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 3am PT for NA servers, 5am UK time for EUW servers, and 3am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.15 CHAMPION CHANGES

None just yet, but be sure to keep checking back on these notes over its two-week-long testing cycle!

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.15 CHAMPION SKINS

RUINED MISS FORTUNE

Here’s the RUINED MISS FORTUNE splash art, as posted by Riot on Twitter:

UNBOUND THRESH

Here’s the UNBOUND THRESH splash art, as posted by Riot on Twitter:

Here’s Riot’s PBE preview of UNBOUND THRESH and RUINED MISS FORTUNE:

#PBE Preview… Let the RUINATION consume you! 💚 Unbound Thresh & Ruined Miss Fortune! 🪝 pic.twitter.com/OEl0R3FbJT — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) July 6, 2021

SENTINEL GRAVES

Here’s the SENTINEL GRAVES splash art, as posted by Riot on Twitter (along with the art for Rengar and Pyke):

SENTINEL PYKE

Here’s the SENTINEL PYKE splash art:

SENTINEL RENGAR

Here’s the SENTINEL RENGAR splash art:

Here’s the SENTINEL GRAVES, SENTINEL PYKE, and SENTINEL RENGAR preview from Riot:

#PBE Preview… Behold your new Sentinels! ✨ Sentinel Rengar, Pyke & Graves! 💫 pic.twitter.com/AgzVPmH4wA — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) July 6, 2021

And here’s SkinSpotlights’ PBE preview of the new skins in action:

SENTINELS OF LIGHT SUMMER EVENT

League of Legends’ big, 2021 edition summer event is called Sentinels of Light, and will drop on July 8 with patch 11.14. Riot recently gave us a flavour of what the event will bring in it’s latest LoL Pls video update, and it looks like we can expect something similar to last year’s Spirit Blossom event, with lots of interaction and immersion. You can read about the LoL summer 2021 event here . There’s also a new clip giving us an idea of the story so far, which you can check out right here:

Those are all the notes for LoL patch 11.15 right now, but keep checking back on this page over the patch’s fortnight-long testing cycle as there’ll be plenty more to eyeball as balance changes and other bits and pieces starting hitting the PBE.

If you’re after some tips to improve your game, take a peek at our sister site The Loadout’s League of Legends ranks guide for some pointers on how to work your way up those ladders.