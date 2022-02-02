League of Legends patch 12.4 notes – New champion Renata Glasc, Shockblade skins

Jump To





It’s that time again, League of Legends fans. Patch 12.3 has made the leap from the MOBA game’s PBE to live servers, which means it’s now turn for a new testing cycle to kick into gear. League of Legends patch 12.4 has now arrived for its fortnight-long round of testing and tinkering, and there’s already plenty to check out.

The big news this patch is the arrival of yet another new champion. Hot on the heels of Zeri’s release with League of Legends patch 12.2, Renata Glasc has now made her debut on the PBE. Known as the Chem Baroness, she’s a powerful figure with “an advanced technological heritage” from Zaun, who has risen through the ranks to become the region’s wealthiest chem baron – “a business magnate who built her power by tying everyone’s interests to her own”. Mysterious, persuasive, and with what sounds like a bit of a ruthless streak, Renata Glasc is being launched as a support champ. You can check out all of her abilities, stats, and skins in the notes below.

Elsewhere this patch, we’ve got some new Shockblade skins on the way for champions Kassadin, Shen, and Qiyana, and the new-and-improved Firelight Ekko – which was previously delayed – is now on the way.

Read on to check out what’s on the way for the next major update – here are the tentative League of Legends patch 12.4 notes based on what’s on the PBE right now (cheers, Surrenderat20!):

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.4 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

According to the League of Legends Season 12 patch schedule, the League of Legends patch 12.2 release date is set for Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 3am PT for NA servers, 5am UK time for EUW servers, and 3am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours, so expect downtime to start sometime around then.

League of Legends patch 12.4 – new champion Renata Glasc

Renata Glasc, the Chem Baroness

Renata Glasc’s stats

Base HP – 525

HP per level – 80

Health regeneration / HP5 – 5.5

Health regeneration per level – 0.11

Base mana – 350

Mana per level – 50

Base magic resistance – 30

MR per level – 0.5

Base attack damage – 51

AD per level – 3

Base armour – 29

Armour per level – 4

Base move speed – 330

Attack speed per level – 2.11

Attack range – 550

Renata Glasc’s abilities

Leverage (Passive): Ability: Renata Glasc’s basic attacks mark her enemies and deal bonus damage. Damage from Renata’s allies consumes the mark, dealing additional damage.

Handshake (Q): Ability: Renata Glasc sends out a missile from her robotic arm that roots the first enemy hit. She can reactivate the ability to throw the enemy in a target direction, damaging enemies hit and stunning them if the thrown target is a champion.

Bailout (W): Ability: Renata Glasc grants an allied champion or herself ramping Attack Speed and Move Speed toward enemies. If the ally gets a takedown on an enemy champion, the buff duration resets. If the ally would die while Bailout is still active, their health is set back to full but they begin burning to death over 3 seconds. The ally can stop the burn by getting a champion takedown before they die.

Loyalty Program (E): Ability: Renata Glasc sends out chemtech rockets that shield allies and damage and slow enemies they pass through. The rockets also apply their effects around her on cast and in an explosion at max range.

Hostile Takeover (R): Ability: Renata Glasc sends out a cloud of chemicals that causes enemies to go Berserk, increasing their Attack Speed and forcing them to basic attack anything around them. Berserk enemies prioritise attacking their own allies, then neutral units, then Renata Glasc’s team, then Renata Glasc herself.

You can check out the tooltips with exact ability, cooldown, duration, and other info as it’ll appear in-game on Surrendarat20’s page.

Renata Glasc’s Bio

As per Riot’s bio for the champ: “Renata Glasc rose from the ashes of her childhood home with nothing but her name and her parents’ alchemical research. In the decades since, she has become Zaun’s wealthiest chem-baron, a business magnate who built her power by tying everyone’s interests to her own. Work with her, and be rewarded beyond measure. Work against her, and live to regret it. But everyone comes to her side, eventually.”

Renata Glasc VO

Here’s a clip demonstrating Renata Glasc’s VO in-game from Skin Spotlights:

Renata Glasc Champion trailer

Here’s Riot’s champion reveal:

Renata Glasc Skins

Renata Glasc’s release skin will be Admiral Glasc, which will cost 1350 RP:

Here’s Admiral Glasc in action:

League of Legends patch 12.4 balance changes

Champion Changes

None on the PBE just yet, but keep checking back as we’ll post them here when this patch’s champion updates hit the PBE!

League of Legends patch 12.4 new champion skins

New Champion Skins

FIRELIGHT EKKO

Here’s the FIRELIGHT EKKO splash art:

Shockblade Kassadin

“As high priest of the Shockblade order, Kassadin has a deep connection to the Storm few understand, but all respect. It is the power of his station that allows the Shockblades to follow their targets in and out of the spirit realm, going where no one else can to protect the people under their charge.”

Here’s the SHOCKBLADE KASSADIN splash art:

SHOCKBLADE SHEN

“Once half of an elite operative duo for the Shockblade order, Shen stepped away from combat after he made a mistake that nearly cost the life of his partner, Zed. Now Shen mentors young shinobi training to join their ranks – but his new charge may inspire him to take up his sword and join the fight once more.”

Here’s the shared SHOCKBLADE SHEN and SHOCKBLADE QIYANA splash art:

SHOCKBLADE QIYANA

